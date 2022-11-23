022322mp-WD-Jude-Ludwig-2.jpg
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Jude Ludwig bowls in the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Waterloo, Iowa, last season. He returns to the Bobcats, who led the state in match average a year ago.

 Matthew Putney For the Telegraph Herald

Western Dubuque has established quite the boys bowling tradition since the state of Iowa sanctioned the sport in 2010.

And the Bobcats figure to add to that tradition this winter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.