Western Dubuque has established quite the boys bowling tradition since the state of Iowa sanctioned the sport in 2010.
And the Bobcats figure to add to that tradition this winter.
Western Dubuque returns five starters and six bowlers with averages at 180 or higher from last season’s squad, which advanced to the Class 2A state tournament in Waterloo. The Bobcats graduated only one senior — Garrett Kadolph, who saw limited action after transferring from Dubuque Wahlert — and led all Class 2A teams with a 3,005.5 average.
Here is a capsule look at the Dubuque boys high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Roger Poling (17th season, 108-23 sanctioned, 139-25 overall)
Last season — 5-5, 3-4 Mississippi Valley Conference
Returning letterwinners — Hudson Orr (sr., 180.91 average), Andrew Watters (jr., 209.17), Gavin Wardle (soph., 193.68), Nick Hingtgen (soph., 170.5), David O’Dell (soph., 164.86).
Promising newcomers — Owen Smith (sr.), Ben Freisinger (jr.), Trent Pusateri (jr.), Clay Reding (jr.), Maddan Streff (soph.).
Outlook — The Mustangs will be less experienced and deep than in the past, but Poling expects a solid core of young bowlers to contribute immediately. Of the 10 bowlers in the mix for varsity positions, just Orr and Smith are seniors. The 18-man roster includes a total of three seniors.
SENIOR
Coach — Brody Green (1st season)
Last season — 7-3 overall, 6-2 MVC
Returning letterwinners — Drake Reed (soph., 184.95 average), Michael Wlochal (sr., 197.30), Matthew Poling (jr., 173.0).
Promising newcomers — Zachary Wlochal (fr.), Hayden Hirsch (fr.), Carl Patters.
Outlook — The Rams graduated five seniors from last season’s eight-man roster. That includes Hunter Winner, who placed 16th at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament and finished second in the area with a 223.05 average — behind only Bellevue’s Dawson Weber at 228.81. Green takes over for Chris Schultz and inherits a fun squad with great potential. The key will be converting spares.
WAHLERT
Coaches — Tom Kramer (15th season) and Jeff Kamentz
Last season — 5-5 overall, 3-5 MVC
Returning letterwinners — Aaron Kluesner (sr., 182.96 average), Brevin Hawkinson (jr., 181.5), Brendon Poirier (sr., 169.33).
Promising newcomer — Pierce Oberfoell.
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated five seniors from last year’s squad, which won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division tournament in Cedar Rapids. That includes individual MVC champion Will Kamentz. Although low on experience, Wahlert will benefit from an increase in participation numbers.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grant Kramer (4th season)
Last season — 6-4 overall, 5-1 MVC, 7th in Iowa Class 2A state team tournament.
Returning starters — Jude Ludwig (sr., 197.46 average), Nolan Vaske (sr., 207.23), Nick Sweeney (sr., 190.23), Ethan Potter (soph., 197.64), Aidan Besler (jr., 187.75).
Other returning letterwinners — Nolan Morrison (sr.), Bodee Pitts (jr.).
Promising newcomer — Carsten Bahl (fr.).
Outlook — The Bobcats return the bulk of their roster from a year ago, when they qualified for the state tournament in Class 2A. At state, they finished seventh in qualifying and dropped a 3-0 decision to North Scott in the quarterfinal round. Ludwig was one of only 10 bowlers in Iowa to roll a perfect game last season and finished 27th in the individual portion of the state tournament. Vaske led Western Dubuque in season average last season. Potter posted the highest average among area freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.