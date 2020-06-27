Dubuque Wahlert will compete in arguably the toughest of the eight Iowa Class 3A baseball substates when the postseason takes place next month.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released its substate groupings for the two largest classes on Friday afternoon. Teams will be seeded at a later date.
The Golden Eagles opened the season ranked No. 8 by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and will play in Substate 4 with No. 2 DeWitt Central and No. 6 Marion. The field also includes Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon and West Delaware.
No other Class 3A substate has more than two teams who appeared in the preseason top 10.
In Class 4A, No. 6-ranked Western Dubuque and Dubuque Senior will play in Substate 3 with Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Waterloo East and Waterloo West. Western Dubuque is seeking a third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Dubuque Hempstead, which received votes in the preseason poll, will compete in Substate 4 with No. 10-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central and Davenport West.
None of the eight Class 4A substates feature more than two teams who appeared in the preseason rankings.
Monticello 8, Bellevue 3 — At Monticello, Iowa: Andrew Swartz, Jackson Wagner and Colby Sieverding had two hits apiece for the Comets in the loss to Monticello.
Western Dubuque 14-3, Cedar Falls 6-12 — At Farley, Iowa: Calvin Harris doubled twice, and Casey Perrenoud homered to support winning pitcher Ben Bryant as the Bobcats beat the Tigers in the opener on Thursday night. Harris doubled and tripled in the second game.
PREP SOFTBALL
Bellevue Marquette 8-7, Maquoketa Valley 2-1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Grace Tath singled in the opener, homered in the second game, and picked up both pitching victories as the Mohawks swept the Wildcats on Thursday night.