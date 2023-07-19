It’s been a hectic week for Dubuque Fighting Saints president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson.
Larsson replaced one emerging prospect with another and dealt veteran goaltender Paxton Geisel to Muskegon for a pair of USHL Draft picks.
On Monday, the Saints added Juraj Pekarcik, a third-round pick of the St. Louis Blues in last month’s NHL Draft, to the active roster. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound left wing/center from Trstena, Slovakia, played for the HK Nitra organization in his homeland and tallied nine goals and 20 points in 16 games at the U20 level, as well as eight assists in 30 games at the senior level.
Playing on the same line as Blues first-round pick Dalibor Dvorsky, Pekarcik scored three goals and 10 points in seven games while helping Slovakia to a fourth-place finish at the World U18 tournament. He added six goals and 13 points in 11 other international games this season.
“I’m very excited to be part of the Dubuque team and I’m very excited to be there,” Pekarcik said. “I think it’s the best choice for my development.”
Pekarcik fills a void following the departure of Liam Kilfoil, who signed a tender with the Saints this spring, but has since bolted to the Halifax Mooseheads, of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Because players in Canada’s major junior system can receive lucrative financial compensation, the NCAA deems them ineligible.
The Saints also added Josh Giuliani to the active roster and Henry Brzustewicz to the affiliates list last week.
Giuliani, a 6-1, 174-pound forward from Plymouth, Minn., recorded 20 goals and 35 points in 60 games for the Austin Bruins, who finished as runners-up in the NAHL’s Robertson Cup Playoffs. The 19-year-old previously starred for perennial Minnesota high school power Maple Grove.
Brzustewicz, a 6-1, 198-pound right-shot defenseman from Washington, Mich., tallied 42 goals and 92 points in 84 games for the powerhouse North Jersey Avalanche 16U squad this season. The 2007-born standout is the younger brother of Hunter Brzustewicz, a third-round selection of the Vancouver Canucks in last month’s NHL Draft.
Geisel, an Estevan, Saskatchewan, native committed to the University of Denver, went 25-9-1-2 with an .897 save percentage and a 3.13 goals against average and two shutouts during the 2021-22 season while making the USHL All-Rookie team. This season, he went 8-11-2-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .865 save percentage.
The Saints received a conditional 2024 Phase II second-round pick and a 2025 Phase I fourth round pick in exchange for Geisel.
“Since his first day in Dubuque, Paxton has been a great Fighting Saint. He’s been a big part of the club here,” Larsson said. “He is a great teammate and first-class person. We wish him the very best as he continues his career in Muskegon.”
