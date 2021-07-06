Here is the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Track and Field Team:
SPRINTS
Ryan Brosius (Soph., Dubuque Wahlert) — After qualifying fourth in his preliminary heat of the 100-meter dash at the state meet, Brosius turned it up a notch in the final and claimed gold. Just a sophomore, he will be hungry to defend his title over the next two years.
David Williams (Sr., Dubuque Senior) — The senior won nearly every 100-meter dash he competed in for a large portion of the season and was a big factor in the resurgent season for the Rams. He was also a state-qualifier in the event.
DISTANCE
Brady Griebel (Sr., Bellevue) — Talk about going out on top. Griebel claimed gold in all four events he participated in at the state meet — the 3,200, 1,600, 800 and distance medley relay. It was quite a way to cap off his prep career and a heck of a confidence booster as he takes his talents to the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.
Ryan Winger (Sr., Dubuque Hempstead) — A mainstay at the front of the pack of distance races led to state-qualifying times in the 1,600 and 3,200. Winger finished seventh at the state meet in the 3,200, but his most impressive feat was competing in both distance races in the same day at this year’s condensed Drake Relays.
Derek Leicht (Jr., Dubuque Hempstead) — Also a force in the 400-meter dash, Leicht lands on the distance team with an impressive fourth-place finish in the 800 at the state meet against a loaded Class 4A field. He still has one year left to try and capture the gold.
JUMPS
Logan Flanagan (Sr., Dubuque Senior) — You could almost pencil him in as the high jump winner for much of the season. Flanagan avenged what he considered a disappointing showing at the Drake Relays to earn a gold medal at the state meet in his final season.
Preston Noethe (Sr., Lancaster) — The senior made his last jump his most memorable one. Noethe claimed gold in the long jump at the Wisconsin sate meet, setting a personal and school record in the final attempt of his prep career.
THROWS
Duke Faley (Soph., Dubuque Wahlert) — This sophomore has quite a future ahead of him in the discus. He continually posted personal bests all year, which culminated with a silver-medal finish at the state meet.
Jack Misky (Sr., Cuba City) — The UW-Milwaukee track and field recruit closed out his prep career in style by claiming gold in the discus last month at the Wisconsin state meet.
HURDLES
Logan Brosius (Sr., Western Dubuque) — Brosius routinely won or was in the top three of the 110 hurdles all season, most of the time against much larger Class 4A schools. He narrowly missed gold at the state meet, but was able to capture silver.
Matthew Kruse (Jr., Dubuque Senior) — Kruse was Mr. Reliable for the Rams this season. He was a threat in the 400, ran anchor in some relays, and was among the best in the state in the 400 hurdles. He capped of his junior season with a fourth-place finish at state in the event.
RELAYS
Dubuque Wahlert 4x100 (Ryan Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer, Jake Brosius) — This group consistently posted some of the top times in the state in sprint relays and followed through at the Iowa state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x200 (Ryan Brosius, Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer) — Did I mention consistency? Another top-five finish for these four guys at state in the 4x200.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 4x400 (Chandler Kelly, Evan Graves, Ben Vandigo, Niko Karavergos) — The foursome posted the fastest qualifying time heading into the Wisconsin state meet and came home with a silver medal.
Western Dubuque 4x800 (Dylan Schroeder, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann, Eli Naumann) — The Bobcats posted the second-fastest qualifying time heading into the state meet and finished fifth in Class 3A in Des Moines.
Cascade sprint medley (Mason Otting, Luka Rickels, Jack Menster, Cole Miller) — This group broke the school record multiple times this year in the sprint medley and had high hopes of medaling at the state. Unfortunately, a mishap cost them that opportunity, but all four will return next year for another shot.
Bellevue distance medley (Jacob Waller, Ethan Klemme, Kaden Guenther, Brady Griebel) — They were the favorites heading into Des Moines and followed through with gold. It was Bellevue’s first-ever distance medley state title. The foursome set a new school-record with a time of 3:36:00.
Western Dubuque shuttle hurdle relay (Mitchell Ashline, Tanner Nauman, Devin Neuhaus, Logan Brosius) — This group of seniors went out with a bang at the state meet. They not only claimed gold in the shuttle hurdle, but set a new state-meet record with a time of 59.47.