Following a 9-5 vote on Tuesday to move high school football to the spring by the Six Rivers Conference, some area teams are still hoping for a fall football season.
According to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, individual schools can still choose whether to hold the sport in the fall or spring.
“Each school can make their own decision on what they want to do,” Six Rivers Conference commissioner and River Ridge football coach Wade Winkers said. “Right now we are exploring the possibility of playing this fall. A spring season would mean a shortened baseball season for kids who have already had an entire season taken from them.”
Potosi/Cassville is also moving forward with a fall season.
“We will have to go outside of our conference in order to get seven games in, but we just didn’t think the spring was a great option for us,” Potosi/Cassville football coach Mark Siegert said. “Ninety percent of our football roster are also baseball players, making fall football the only viable option for us.”
The Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg football team is making plans to push their season to this spring. Scales Mound is located in Illinois, which has postponed football until spring.
“We (had) a meeting Wednesday night with the school board, but I would say we are leaning towards the spring,” Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg coach Todd Bastian said. “Having Scales Mound in Illinois as part of our team and them not being able to play any fall sports has definitely been part of the decision making process for us.”
Southwestern, which joined the Six Rivers for football only, will also be playing in the spring.
“We feel that playing in the spring is our best shot at getting a full season in,” Southwestern football coach Pete Murphy said. “We are trying to be realistic and expect some COVID-related shutdowns here as school gets going again. If we can get those closures out of the way in the fall, then we should have a good chance to play this spring.”
According to the WIAA, individual schools within a conference that vote to move a sport to the spring can still choose to hold that sport in the fall. However, those schools would be responsible for finding and scheduling their opponents.
Also, if a school attempts to play a sport this fall, but is forced to cancel the season after playing less than half of their games, the school can participate in that sport again in the spring.
During the same meeting on Tuesday, Six Rivers’ officials did not approve a motion to move the volleyball season, leaving schools to decide whether or not they want to play in the fall or spring.