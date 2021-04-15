The Dubuque Saints joined the Midwest High School Hockey League’s upper echelon this season by embracing a team-first attitude and sticking to their own game plan.
That approach will serve them well this weekend, when they participate in USA Hockey’s High School National Championships in Omaha, Neb., for the third time in program history. Dubuque, which finished second at the 2015 national tournament in St. Louis, has been placed in the Liberty Pool along with teams from Utah, California and Kentucky.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge, because we haven’t seen any of the teams in person and they haven’t seen us,” senior forward Drew Zillig said. “All you have to go on is what you see of their games on YouTube, but that doesn’t tell the whole story because it’s hard to gauge the competition they’re playing.
“But, in a way, that’s good for our team, because it forces you to focus on your own game. All year, we’ve been pretty solid at playing our game and not changing much because of the opponent. We roll three lines, and we play as a team, and that’s why we’ve had the year we’ve had.”
Under first-year head coach Tim King, the Saints finished second during the MHSHL regular season with a record of 22-4-2, qualified for nationals as the highest-placing Iowa team during the regular season and then took third at the postseason tournament in Ames.
The Saints scored 115 goals and placed three forwards on the league all-star team. Blake Bechen led the way with 20 goals and 65 points, followed by Dane Schope’s 29 goals and 45 points and Blake Bakey’s 13 goals and 44 points.
Defensively, Dubuque allowed a league-best 53 goals against in front of all-league goaltender Isaac Tillman, who stopped 91.3 percent of the shots he faced.
“We have a team of proven winners,” King said. “We’re skilled at every position, and our intensity level is really high. The guys really embraced the concept of team play. We saw throughout the season that, if we play as a team, we win. And they understand that’s how we need to play in Omaha.”
The Saints open pool play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday against the UCI-North Warriors from Utah. They meet the Capistrano (Calif.) Coyotes at 2 p.m. Friday and complete pool play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the Owensboro (Ky.) Rampage.
The tournament includes four pools of four teams each, and the top two finishers in each pool advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals take place later Sunday, and the championship game is scheduled for Monday morning.
“We know the level of competition is going to be really good and we’re going to have to play fast to win games there,” Schope said. “Every team there is going to be fast and skilled. But we’re confident that, if we play fast and play our game, we can compete with the teams out there.
“We’re ready. It’s been a few weeks since we’ve played actual games, but we’ve had a few scrimmages to get back in game shape, and our practices have been pretty intense. We’re looking forward to it.”
After taking a week off following the MHSHL postseason tournament, the Saints have practiced four times per week with an even mix of battle days, skill days and flow days. They also played a pair of scrimmages against a spring-league team organized by the Madison Capitols’ youth program.
“The kids are champing at the bit to play games, for sure,” King said. “But we’re in a really good spot right now. The guys understand the gravity of it, but they’re not going to be overwhelmed by it.”
The MHSHL will also be represented by the Omaha Jr. Lancers, who posted the highest league finish among the Nebraska teams. Dubuque and Omaha will compete in Division II, which is comprised of teams from multiple high schools.
Dubuque’s roster includes players from Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque, along with Bellevue, Cedar Rapids Prairie, East Dubuque, Galena, Moline and Warren.
Division I includes one-school programs. There is also a girls division.
All games will be broadcast live on www.HockeyTV.com, a subscription streaming service that offers an on-demand option.