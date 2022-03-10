With an enrollment of 70 students, Scales Mound isn’t letting its small school status disrupt its big dreams this season.
In a town of 454 folks, the Hornets have been working a decade to make this season come to fruition. And if it ends with the ultimate prize, they’ll become the smallest Illinois school to ever win a state basketball championship.
But the Hornets aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“That’s the goal. We’re down here for a reason and it’s to win a championship,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “These guys have been focused from Day 1 to continue that goal in the postseason and achieve the opportunity to play in Champaign. Our mindset hasn’t changed. We are 100% focused on Liberty and to defeat them and move on to the state championship game.”
Prior to this season, the Hornets had never claimed a conference title, never won a sectional game, and never advanced to the state tournament. Those goals are all under their belts now as the No. 2-ranked Hornets (35-2) take on No. 4 Liberty (29-5) in an Illinois Class 1A state semifinal today at 11:45 a.m. at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“We’re very excited, and I don’t think any of us are nervous really,” said senior Collin Fosler. “We just came here to do what we do best and that’s play with a lot of energy.”
The winner will meet the victor of today’s other semifinal between top-ranked Yorkville Christian (23-13) and No. 7 Steeleville (29-6) in the 1A state championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. With the way Scales Mound is checking off its list of firsts this year, marking off its first state final appearance is next on the to-do list.
“The first feeling for these guys is obviously joy and excitement,” said Kudronowicz, who is in his 16th season leading the Hornets. “It’s a great accomplishment after a lot of years of hard work. Everyone was feeling this could happen, but the realization that it has, it’s just a lot of joy. It’s validation for everything we’ve done over the last 10 years and that hard work has paid off. You might think a school our size, a small school, this couldn’t be attainable. But for all the small schools in Illinois, or in Iowa or Wisconsin, this shows your dream can be achieved if you put in the hard work.”
Liberty provides an interesting matchup for the Hornets. The Eagles are a defensive-minded team that likes to grind games out and prides itself on that end of the floor. While Breiton Klingele leads Liberty with 12.7 points per game, the Eagles like their games to stay in the 30s or 40s. Liberty is making its fifth trip to state and first since 2016.
“They’re a good team. To get to the state semifinals, you’re one of the last four teams so everyone is good,” Kudronowicz said. “They are well coached. They like to defeat you around the rim both offensively and defensively. They have nice size and the ability to get to that 8-to-10 foot area. We’ll be pressured in the paint, so defensively we’ll have to be very good.
“They have some capable shooters, but we’ve made 191 (3-pointers) on the year and they’ve only made 69. They’ll want to keep the score lower, but we want to get it to the 50s and 60s.”
Fosler, Benjamin Vandigo, Ben Werner, Sam Cocagne and Zayden Ellsworth are five senior starters for the Hornets who have all played on varsity for four years. While their first year as freshmen ended with a 10-16 mark, the build to this run has been developing in accumulating a 71-15 overall record together in the three years since.
“All those AAU games over the summer, playing 80-plus games in a year, the days and nights in the gym,” Fosler said. “It’s all led to this. It’s really paid off now and we knew it would pay off eventually.”