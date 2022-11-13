CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sometimes you just need to tip your cap to the better team.
That doesn’t mean it’s easy to see a dream season come to an end earlier than hoped.
Williamsburg receiver Derek Wiesskopf terrorized Dubuque Wahlert’s defense for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and the No. 1 scoring defense in Class 2A held down the Golden Eagles in a 31-7 victory in the 2A state semifinals on Saturday morning at the UNI-Dome.
Weisskopf, a University of Iowa recruit, finished with eight receptions and threw a 13-yard pass to quarterback Carson Huedepohl as the Raiders (12-0) advanced to Friday’s state title game against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (12-0).
Wahlert had reached the state’s final four for the fourth time overall and the first time since 1991, but fell to 0-4 in the semifinal round.
The Eagles, who ended the season 9-3, had just 12 wins over the previous four seasons combined — including an 0-9 campaign the year before the current crop of seniors showed up.
“I think we’re all pretty proud of ourselves, we turned this program around,” quarterback Bryce Rudiger said. “We showed the state what we’re capable of football-wise, and hopefully (the younger guys) will carry that legacy on.”
Rudiger completed 10 of 24 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Seamus Crahan had five receptions for 75 yards, and Zach Callahan caught two passes for 59 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown reception with 6:13 remaining to end Williamsburg’s shutout bid.
Eagles leading rusher Ryan Brosius was held to 43 rushing yards on 10 attempts. He caught one pass for 13 yards.
“Any defense and every defense that’s good, it starts up front and their front four were really good,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said.
The first half certainly could have gone better for the Eagles. But it also could have been much, much worse.
Williamsburg drove its opening possession inside Wahlert’s 10-yard line before settling for Logan Rethwisch’s 25-yard field goal.
Wahlert tried to answer, but turned it over on downs at the Williamsburg 32 and the Raiders needed just six plays before Weisskopf made an incredible catch over two Wahlert defenders for a 16-yard score and a 10-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Weisskopf also had a 46-yard catch-and-run on the drive, and made the drive-ending tackle on Wahlert’s previous possession.
“He’s an outstanding football player. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong. It’s hard to stop somebody like that,” Callahan said of Weisskopf. “We may be undersized, but we still have a lot of fight in us and that’s what held us in there for a while.”
The Eagles gained just 2 yards on their next drive and Williamsburg seemed poised to take a three-possession lead before Jerren Gille intercepted Huedepoehl in the end zone. It was Gille’s team-leading fifth interception of the season and Wahlert’s 19th as a team.
“Just doing my job. I was blessed with an opportunity to make a play … and just made it happen,” Gille said. “We needed a big shift in momentum.”
That appeared to be the spark the Eagles needed.
Running back Alex Eisbach picked up 15 yards on third-and-1 and Rudiger found Crahan for a 22-yard gain on the next snap.
“We’ve been playing together as long as I can remember,” said Crahan, who converted another third down with an 11-yard reception later on the drive. “We’ve always had that chemistry. I know he’s going to put it where I’m going to be.”
But disaster struck a short time later.
Eisbach had the ball punched out from his grasp and Williamsburg’s Braylon Wetjen scooped it up and raced 79 yards for a 17-0 lead with 5:23 left in the first half.
Wahlert tried again to answer and eventually reached the Raiders’ 17-yard line. But a 2-yard loss on first down and three straight incomplete passes turned the ball back over to Williamsburg.
The Raiders took a 17-0 lead into halftime after outgaining Wahlert, 201-127.
“We just wanted to make sure we were keeping calm. I’ve seen teams come up here and the floodgates open early,” Marshall said. “Our kids had confidence at halftime. It was just three scores and our spirits were all right at halftime.”
Williamsburg’s Gable Dayton scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter, and Huedepohl and Weisskopf hooked up for a 30-yard touchdown with 8:36 left to salt it away.
Callahan got behind the defense and Rudiger hit him in stride for a 53-yard touchdown with 6:13 left to end Williamsburg’s shutout bid.
Wahlert was limited to just 64 rushing yards on 30 carries. Williamsburg finished with a 412-229 edge in total offensive yards.
“Even with the ending that all of us hoped wouldn’t happen, it was amazing,” Callahan said. “The atmosphere, the energy, everything with this team was outstanding this whole playoff run. It was for sure a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’ll cherish it for the rest of our lives.”
