Former Dubuque Hempstead softball coach Alisha Frese was named the new head coach at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday.
Frese led the Mustangs to a 431-253 record over her 16 seasons, including the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament in 2018. Hempstead went 32-8 last year, ending its season in the Iowa Class 5A regional finals.
Prairie is coming off a season in which it went 29-12 and lost in the Iowa Class 5A regional final.
“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have coach Frese lead our program,” Prairie activities director Rocky Bennett said in a statement. “She is a proven winner and I am very excited for the experience our student-athletes and fans will have with her leadership.”
Frese’s husband, Eric, is in his second season as the head softball coach at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Alisha Frese graduated from Kirkwood and Clarke University, where she was a standout softball player prior to accepting the Hempstead job in 2004.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors’ Schemmel named all-state — East Dubuque guard Declan Schemmel was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state second team. Schemmel averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Warriors (27-6) to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division championship.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dordt 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Nick Ramos had a match-high 24 kills, Damien Higashi added 12, but the Pride (4-17) lost to Dordt, 15-25, 25-16, 29-27, 25-20 in their season finale.