They needed this one. And they battled for every last inch of ice the entire night to get it.
Max Burkholder scored a pair of goals and Marcus Brannman outdueled Adam Gajan in a battle of goaltenders fresh off the World Junior Championships as the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned a 5-3 victory Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
The Saints, who have slipped to seventh place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference due to a recent 3-7-0 stretch, snapped a three-game losing streak in front of 2,714 fans on Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink Night. Proceeds benefited local cancer initiatives.
“Obviously, we’ve had a sore feeling in our gut the last few weeks, but we came to work this last week in practice and we were ready for this weekend,” Burkholder said. “We played well (Friday) in Green Bay but we just weren’t rewarded for it. To the guys’ credit, we stuck with it tonight. It’s awesome to be back in the win column, but we got there because everyone worked hard for the whole 60 minutes.”
Brannman, in his first game back with the Saints after serving as the back-up goalie for Sweden at the World Junior Championships in the Canadian Maritimes, stopped 20 of 24 shots to improve to 7-4-0 and lower his goals against average to 2.99 and raise his save percentage to .910. Gajan, voted the goalie of the tournament at the WJC, finished with 20 saves in the loss.
“It was fun playing against him tonight,” Brannman said. “When we were up there, I looked at him and thought, ‘He kind of looks familiar,’ and it turned out he plays for Green Bay. He played amazing up there, especially against Canada. There were a lot of good goalies who played really well, so that says a lot about him that he won that prize.
“Our crowd was amazing. I saw them doing the wave. That was pretty good. I was about to join in. That’s one of the reasons we won tonight, knowing our fans had our backs.”
Jake Sondreal opened the scoring for the Saints with a power play goal 9:44 into the first period. After a faceoff loss in the Green Bay zone, Sondreal hustled keep a clearing attempt inside the blue line and handed off the puck to Mikey Burchill, who carried it high in the zone before hitting Oliver Moberg with a pass to the left of goalie Adam Gajan. Moberg then slid the puck through the crease to Sondreal, who slammed his third goal of the season into a wide-open net.
Burkholder doubled the lead 6:29 later with his 10th of the season while the Saints faced a 4-on-3 penalty kill. Shawn O’Donnell made a hustle play to clear his own zone and pushed the puck ahead to Burkholder, who slipped through defenders Raimonds Vitolins and VanTassell before flipping the puck past Gajan on a stellar individual effort.
The Gamblers tied the game on goals by VanTassell and Vitolins in the first 5:18 of the middle period.
“I really liked our response after they tied it up, because that’s not an easy thing to do when things haven’t been going your way,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But the whole night, we had really good intent and we didn’t give up many other quality chances. And Marcus made a couple of big saves on the penalty kill.
“Hopefully, this is a good stepping stone for the second half, because that’s a really good team over there in Green Bay. I’m happy for the guys, because it’s been a tough go the last few weeks.”
Montes regained the lead on his 11th goal of the season with just 2.9 seconds remaining in the frame.
Will Staring forced a turnover in the neutral zone, and Riley Stuart picked up the loose puck before making a stretch pass back to Staring on the left wing. Staring skated into the Gamblers zone and left a backhanded drop pass to Montes, who wired a one-timer into the top right corner to give the Saints the lead for good.
“It came right after a huge penalty kill, so big creds to the guys on our PK,” Montes said. “(Jayden Jubenvill) comes out of the box, we get a chance and we bury it. But I don’t get that chance without the work the PK did for those two minutes.
“It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the team not finding the win column, but tonight everyone wanted to work and get that win. We’ve been in tough situations like this before, so we knew what we needed to do. We stuck with the game plan, and it worked out.”
The Saints carried the momentum into the final period and didn’t allow Green Bay to set up in the offensive zone for the first 12 minutes.
“Obviously, we’ve been real eager to win lately,” Burkholder said. “We weren’t too happy about letting them back in the game in the second period. But we came out in the third and committed to locking them down.”
Caelum Dick’s first career USHL goal turned out to be the game winner 7:52 into a third period the Saints dominated territorially. James Reeder fed Lucas St. Louis at the left point and St. Louis moved it to his defense partner, who ripped a slap shot from the right point that eluded a Burchill screen before trickling over the goal line. After a lengthy discussion, referee Daniel Fagan signaled a good goal.
“I wasn’t sure what was going on there,” Dick said. “I saw it go straight in, so I was a little confused. When they called it a good goal, I was pretty happy. It was a great feeling to get the first one out of the way, but it was a good group effort and we needed that win.
“All around, the boys were awesome tonight. We were really good defensively, man-to-man, but we also played a lot in their end and pressured their defense, which helps. They couldn’t get much offense going, which made it easier from a defensive standpoint.”
VanTassell gave Green Bay hope with an extra attacker goal at the 19:09 mark. But Burkholder blocked a VanTassell shot and fired his second goal of the night into an empty net from his own zone to seal the victory with 3.7 seconds left on the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.