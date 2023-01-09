saints winn
Dubuque Fighting Saints forwards Mikey Burchill (18) and James Reeder (27) celebrate a goal by Caelum Dick on Saturday night against the Green Bay Gamblers.

 Michael J. Smith For the Telegraph Herald

They needed this one. And they battled for every last inch of ice the entire night to get it.

Max Burkholder scored a pair of goals and Marcus Brannman outdueled Adam Gajan in a battle of goaltenders fresh off the World Junior Championships as the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned a 5-3 victory Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

