Jackson Bennett quickly realized how much commitment it would take to continue the kind of success he enjoyed at the high school level.
He went all-in.
And, on Wednesday, the former Dyersville Beckman all-state baseball player reaped the rewards.
Bennett, a 6-foot-4, 213-pound sophomore right-handed pitcher at Kirkwood Community College, committed to Michigan State University for next fall.
“It was kind of an eye-opener to see just how in shape you have to be in to compete at the college level,” Bennett said. “We’re really blessed here at Kirkwood to have a strength coach (Jack Fitzgerald) who is really involved and who has developed a program where you can see results. That’s kind of rare at the junior college level.
“When you’re playing at a level with guys who are just as good as you or better than you, it takes a little getting used to, and you have to mature on the field pretty fast. It’s been pretty cool to see the changes I’ve been able to make to my body in the weight room, and I have a much better understanding of the mental side of the game, too.”
Bennett led Beckman to the Iowa Class 2A state championship as a junior in 2017 while collecting all-state accolades. Injuries somewhat hampered his senior season with the Trailblazers, who fell one victory short of a state tournament berth.
In his freshman year at Kirkwood, Bennett went 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 innings covering 13 relief appearances. He led the team with five saves and opponents hit .267 against him.
“You learn right away that you can’t afford to take a pitch off,” Bennett said. “You can’t just go out there and coast, like you can do sometimes in high school. Every pitch matters, and something can happen on any given pitch. You have to treat it like you’re facing an all-star lineup.”
Kirkwood coach Todd Rima said Bennett’s work in the weight room translated to an increase in velocity to 93 mph on his fastball. His arsenal includes a sharp-breaking offspeed pitch, strong command of the strike zone and mound presence.
“Jackson is the ultimate competitor,” Rima said. “He loves to work, and that’s where he’s really developed at our place. We’re proud of the fact he’s made a commitment to himself and to his body so he can be the best he can be. He’s in unbelievable shape right now.
“He just fits into what Michigan State wants, in terms of a competitive spirit, and he has the talent to be very special. It’s been fun to watch him grow and mature as a competitor, and we think he can step in and help the Spartans right away.”
Bennett visited the East Lansing campus this weekend. He had the opportunity to meet legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo and watch the football game against Penn State with a handful of recruits from several sports.
“Coach Izzo is a pretty down-to-Earth guy but he’s kind of intense,” Bennett said. “But it was still a little nerve-racking to talk to him. Overall, it was a great experience, and I felt like I was really welcome there.
“I’m excited. The baseball program had kind of a down year last spring, but they’ve brought in some really recruits and the guys coming back made some big improvements in the offseason. I can’t wait to hop on and get started with those guys.”