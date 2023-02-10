02142022-playoffbasketball5-jr.jpg
Buy Now

Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking defends Bellevue Marquette’s Evan Scott during a district contest last season. With two wins, the Comets and Mohawks would meet again in this year’s Class 1A District 8 final.

 JESSICA REILLY/Telegraph Herald

The postseason begins tonight for Class 1A schools in Iowa, though the four teams in the Telegraph Herald coverage area bypassed opening-round action and will kick off their journeys to Des Moines on Monday.

Each area school — Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Maquoketa Valley and Clayton Ridge — was at least six games above .500 during the regular season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.