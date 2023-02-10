Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking defends Bellevue Marquette’s Evan Scott during a district contest last season. With two wins, the Comets and Mohawks would meet again in this year’s Class 1A District 8 final.
The postseason begins tonight for Class 1A schools in Iowa, though the four teams in the Telegraph Herald coverage area bypassed opening-round action and will kick off their journeys to Des Moines on Monday.
Each area school — Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Maquoketa Valley and Clayton Ridge — was at least six games above .500 during the regular season.
All postseason contests begin at 7 p.m. The substate finals will be played at a location yet to be determined.
Here is a capsule preview of district pairings for area 1A schools:
SUBSTATE 4 DISTRICT 8
SCHEDULE — Quarterfinals: Rivermont Collegiate/North Cedar winner at Bellevue Marquette (19-3), Feb. 13; Springville (4-17) at Bellevue (16-5), Feb. 13; District 8 semifinals, Feb. 16; District 8 final, Feb. 21; Substate 4 championship, Feb. 25
OUTLOOK — Both Bellevue schools saw themselves land in the Class 1A rankings at various points in the regular season, and each currently sit just outside the top 10, making a potential all-Bellevue matchup in the District 8 final that much more interesting. On top of that, Marquette erased a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Bellevue in its annual regular-season contest. They’ll each need to win twice to make this rematch come to fruition. No. 3-ranked WACO looms in the upper portion of the substate.
SUBSTATE 3 DISTRICT 5
SCHEDULE — Quarterfinals: Clarksville (9-12) at Maquoketa Valley (13-7), Feb. 13; District 5 semifinals, Feb. 16; District 5 final, Feb. 21
SUSBSTATE 3 DISTRICT 6
SCHEDULE — Lisbon (9-12) at Clayton Ridge (14-7); District 6 semifinals, Feb. 16; District 6 final, Feb. 21; Substate 3 championship, Feb. 25
OUTLOOK — Clayton Ridge has a strong case to reach the District 6 final, where Wapsie Valley (16-4) likely awaits. Same goes for Maquoketa Valley in District 5, setting up a potential matchup with top-ranked North Linn (19-0). If the Eagles and Wildcats hope to advance out of this substate, they will have certainly earned their ticket to Wells Fargo Arena.
