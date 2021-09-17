As if this game needs any more hype.
Each team is off to a good start and with two of the best running backs in the state set to square off, tonight’s Dyersville Beckman-Cascade matchup has a little something extra.
“For any rivalry, especially this one, anything can happen,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “For our kids it’s about staying the course and trusting in what we do well. “Obviously, we don’t dance around the fact that this is a rivalry game, but we have to focus on what we do well.”
Cascade coach Tim Frake expects the same type of grinding effort from each team that this game has featured the last few seasons.
“The last three years that Coach Atwater has been there, we have had some really good games with them back and forth,” Frake said. It always seems one team gets up early and the other team fights back. It’s one of those rivalries that each team is going to fight for four quarters, so it should be a fun game.”
Two players entrenched in the heart of the battle will be the running backs.
Cascade’s Jack Menster is picking up right where he left off after a breakout 2020 season in which he accumulated 1,673 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. So far this year, he has found the end zone 10 times and rushed for 427 yards in just two games after sitting out Week 2 with an ankle injury.
While he was prominent in the offensive scheme last year, Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth is the go-to guy for the Blazer’s this season. The senior has run for eight touchdowns on 548 yards.
Atwater said he is looking forward to the two backs going head-to-head because of their contrasting running styles.
“It’s an interesting dynamic because they probably couldn’t be more different in how they do things,” he said. “(Menster) is just super dynamic, big, he has the speed and does a lot of things on the edge. Obviously, with Owen, we’re gonna pound ya and we’re gonna run through the middle.”
Added Frake: “It gonna be a great challenge for us to see if we can stop their running game and I’m sure they are thinking the same thing about us and Jack.”
Heuhnergarth noted that the season he and Menster are having puts a little added pressure on tonight’s game.
“We take every game pretty seriously, but this one is just a little something extra,” he said. “It would just feel so good to beat this team.”
The two featured running backs have garnered much of the spotlight so far, but the coaches feel the game will be decided within the intangibles.
“It’s line play,” Atwater said. “Can our defensive line create things negative yardage wise? Can we box things in and get into the backfield? On offense, we need to be able handle things up front where Owen has a bigger crease. Owen is having a great year, but it has been even more because of what we have up front.”