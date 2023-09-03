Colin Rea gave his team a chance to win despite the short notice, and that’s all that matters in September.
The Milwaukee Brewers called up the 6-foot-6, 218-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, to start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at American Family Field after right-hander Adrian Houser went on the injured list.
And Rea, making his first Major League Baseball start since Aug. 4 after being sent down to Triple-A Nashville, allowed two runs on three hits while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings.
He exited the game with a 3-2 lead in what turned out to be a 7-5 victory that gave National League Central Division-leading Milwaukee its 11th win in 13 outings.
“I didn’t know for sure,” Rea said when asked in the postgame media scrum whether he thought he would return to the big leagues this season after the demotion. “You just have to go down there and pitch well when that happens. I was able to get a little rest when I was down there. I didn’t throw for like 13 days, then I made a couple of starts and they went pretty well, so I’m just glad to be back up here.
“It’s huge to contribute any way possible. If you ask anyone in this room, that’s what they want to do. They want to contribute in some way, so it feels good.”
Rea allowed a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning and a solo shot to J.T. Realmuto in the second. But he responded by retiring the next nine batters he faced and finished with six strikeouts.
“He and (catcher) William (Contreras) did a good job of reading what was going on,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They did a good job on soft stuff right away, then he went to the fastball a little more, and the fastball was good. He was efficient and getting 13 outs there gave us a shot to order the bullpen with some good matchups.”
Left-hander Andrew Chafin retired the next three batters, and Milwaukee added four runs in the fifth to pull away. Four relievers covered the final 3 2/3 innings of the win.
“I wasn’t exactly sure what the plan was, which is fine,” said Rea, who came within two outs of qualifying for the decision. “My job is just to go out there and get outs and keep us in the game. It was a matchup there where they had some lefties coming up, so, that’s where (the relievers) do their job. Obviously, those couple of homers hurt, but at the same time the offense was huge tonight, scoring a lot of runs, so it was good overall.”
Rea owns a 5-5 record, 5.07 ERA and 1.24 walks plus hits per inning pitched in 104 2/3 innings over 21 appearances, including 20 starts, with the Brewers this season.
He pitched two games for Nashville before his first promotion to Milwaukee this spring and two games after being sent back to the Sounds last month. He is 0-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.94 WHiP in 18 innings with Nashville.