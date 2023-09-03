Phillies Brewers Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night in Milwaukee. 

 Kayla Wolf The Associated Press

Colin Rea gave his team a chance to win despite the short notice, and that’s all that matters in September.

The Milwaukee Brewers called up the 6-foot-6, 218-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, to start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night at American Family Field after right-hander Adrian Houser went on the injured list.

