Aidan McCarthy used every inch of his being to keep the Waterloo Black Hawks off the scoreboard Wednesday night.
McCarthy stopped all 28 shots he faced in leading the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-0 victory at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints have won five of the seven meetings in the season series and four straight against the Black Hawks.
Dubuque (33-13-2) also pulled into a share of the lead in the Cowbell Cup standings. The Saints are 7-3-0 for 14 points, while Waterloo is 7-7-0 and Cedar Rapids is 3-7-0 in head-to-head games between the three USHL teams from Eastern Iowa.
“It felt great to be playing my game and the way the guys battled in front of me,” McCarthy said. “It was just a great team win.”
It was also the second shutout of the season for McCarthy. He blanked Sioux City,1-0, in October.
“It’s been a long time, so it feels great to get another one,” McCarthy said. “It means a lot to bounce back from this weekend, too.”
McCarthy took a pair of losses against league-leading Chicago this weekend. McCarthy has played five straight games while Erik Portillo nurses a back injury.
“When your goalie challenges the puck and sees it because of the defensive play of the team, it makes a huge difference,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “You could tell everyone’s heart was in it tonight. The celebration after the game and the energy still buzzing in the locker room 20 minutes after the game tells you how proud they are of the effort.”
Stephen Halliday staked the Saints to an early lead on the first power play opportunity of the evening. Braden Doyle and Ty Jackson worked the puck to the net front to Halliday, who collected a pass with his back turned to goalie Gabriel Carriere, spun around and scored into the top left corner of the net.
Halliday’s 12th goal of the season came at 6:40, just 26 seconds into the power play.
“The big thing was Ty gave me a pass I could handle and I had a little time and space,” Halliday said. “After that we did a great job of managing the game. And of course McCarthy made a ton of big saves. He was the reason we won the game.”
The Black Hawks couldn’t capitalize on a golden opportunity less than two minutes later. The Saints killed off a pair of power plays that overlapped by 1:50.
The intensity ramped up significantly in a scoreless second period. With 3:39 remaining the the frame, Saints fan favorite Reggie Millette dropped the gloves with Teddy Lagerback for a spirited tilt. The two exchanged punches before Millette scored a takedown at center ice.
The Black Hawks came within an eyelash of tying the game two minutes later. Ryder Rolston’s shot from the right faceoff circle hit the goal post but caromed to safety.
The Saints survived a couple of close calls early in the third period. Waterloo enjoyed a 3-on-1 break but couldn’t convert. Two minutes later, a 2-on-1 went awry for the Black Hawks.
Dubuque’s Ryan Beck had the next great scoring chance. But Carriere stopped him on a short breakaway with 4:10 remaining in regulation.
The Saints sealed the victory with 29 seconds remaining. Antonio Venuto won a race to a loose puck after Riese Gaber cleared the Dubuque zone to score an empty net goal and make it 2-0.
Halliday followed suit with a second empty net goal 25 seconds later to make it 3-0. Beck picked up the lone assist on the goal.