Major League Baseball will build it, and the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will come.
In a story suited for the silver screen, MLB announced in August its plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, for a regular-season game between the two historic franchises. And, almost immediately, the quest for tickets began.
Major League Baseball coming to Dubuque County was the top local sports story in the tri-state area in 2019, according to the Telegraph Herald sports staff, mainly because it came from so far out of left field.
The stadium, which will be patterned after historic Comiskey Park in Chicago, will be located adjacent to the Field of Dreams, and fans will access it from a path in the cornfield that begins in left-center field of the movie site and connects to an area just beyond the right field fence in the stadium.
Ticket information for the Field of Dreams game will be released by MLB this spring. And they will most certainly be difficult to obtain.
The news involving MLB and Iowa wasn’t all rosy in 2019. Months after the Field of Dreams announcement, MLB drew criticism for a proposal to eliminate 42 minor league franchises across the country. Midwest League franchises in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton and Davenport could be impacted by the decision.
2. UNSTOPPABLE BOBCATS
Western Dubuque enjoyed a legendary fall sports season, capped by the school’s second state football championship. The Bobcats also finished second in the state volleyball tournament and sent athletes to the other three fall sports – boys and girls cross country and girls swimming.
Jake Hosch scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, Calvin Harris used his arms and his legs to escape trouble, and the Bobcats shut down Solon, 37-17, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome.
Western Dubuque (13-0), which also won the 2001 championship, completed its first perfect season in becoming the state’s 51st program to win multiple state champions. Western Dubuque scored its program-record 13th win of the season while tying the school mark with its 13th consecutive victory — dating to a loss in last year’s state title game.
The football team was supposed to be good, but few expected the volleyball team to upset three-time defending state champion Dubuque Wahlert in the regional tournament en route to a berth in the Class 4A state volleyball final. Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept the Bobcats, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, but a majority of the key WD players will return next season.
3. REA’S RESURGENCE
Colin Rea erased plenty of doubt about his ability to consistently pitch at an elite level.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-hander from Cascade, Iowa, won the Triple-A Pacific Coast League’s Pitcher of the Year award while leading the Des Moines-based Iowa Cubs to an American Northern Division championship. While the Chicago Cubs did not promote him at any point in the season, the 29-year-old Rea certainly made a case for a return to Major League Baseball for the first time since a 2016 elbow injury led to Tommy John surgery.
Rea established career highs in victories while going 14-4, innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs organization. He posted a 3.95 ERA in the extremely hitter-friendly PCL to finish behind only New Orleans’ Hector Noesi on the league chart. But, most importantly, he didn’t miss a start.
4. GATORADE HONOREE
Calvin Harris’ work outside the spotlight of high school athletics shone as brightly as his accomplishments on the baseball diamond, football field and basketball court this spring.
Gatorade named the Western Dubuque junior as its Baseball Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. The award places an emphasis on athletic ability, exemplary character on and off the field and high standards of academic achievement.
A few months later, the University of Mississippi recruit earned a spot on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Super Team for the third straight season.
Harris certainly didn’t have to look far to find a positive role model while in elementary and middle school. His cousin, University of Northern Iowa redshirt senior Spencer Haldeman, won the Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year award in 2014-15 while at Western Dubuque.
5. EXCITEMENT BRUIN
UCLA junior Mac May, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout, earned the Pac-12 Conference volleyball player of the year award in December, just days before traveling to Madison, Wis., for the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament.
The past two springs, May has helped the UCLA beach volleyball team to back-to-back national championships. She was an all-Pac-12 freshman team player two years ago when the Bruins last made the indoor tournament.
She was the Pac-12’s second leading scorer at 5.53 points per set with a conference-leading 0.41 aces per set average. Hitting-wise, she finished with 4.84 kills per set, also good for second in the league. Her kills and points averages are also good for 13th and ninth, respectively, in the country.
6. RAMS BIG RUN
Led by University of Northern Iowa recruit Noah Carter and fellow seniors Nick Timmerman and Sam Link, the Dubuque Senior boys basketball team went on an impressive run to the Iowa Class 4A state championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. After impressive tournament wins over the likes of No. 1-ranked Bettendorf in the substate final, and powerhouses Iowa City West and Waukee at state, the Rams gave defending champion Cedar Falls its closest call of the postseason before falling 44-41.
The Rams (19-4) reached the state championship game for the first time in 42 years. The last time they appeared here was in 1977, a loss to Iowa City West.
7. DUHAWKS track HISTORy
Gabrielle Noland won titles in the 100 and 200 and anchored Loras’ winning 4x100 relay team as the Duhawks won the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field women’s team championship in Geneva, Ohio. It marked the first team national title for any sport in school history.
The Duhawks scored 53 points to edge Washington University by 4 points. Noland accounted for 32 by herself and hauled in three of Loras’ four women’s titles earned throughout the week. Clayton Ridge grad Kassie Rosenbum won the women’s 10,000-meter for Loras earlier in the meet.
8. SHOWING THEIR PRIDE
Clarke University launched its football program this fall and didn’t have to wait long to record its first victory. After dropping their first six games, the Pride held off Peru State, 18-17, on Oct. 19 at Dalzell Field.
Pride quarterback Kenyon Williams threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns — to Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen, Jacob Rosario and Riley Langford. Clarke then shut out Peru State in the second half to preserve the victory.
The Pride defeated Graceland, 28-23, the following week in Lamoni, Iowa, and finished their inaugural season with a 2-9 record.
9. GROUND-BREAKING
The Dubuque Fighting Saints organization joined forces with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and John Deere Dubuque Works to present the “Hockey for All” campaign during the month of February. The three groups patterned the initiative, the first of its kind by a Junior hockey franchise in North America, after the National Hockey League’s wildly successful “Hockey is for Everyone” program promoting diversity and inclusion.
The campaign last week received a significant national boost when ESPN anchor John Buccigross tweeted about it to his more than 400,000 followers.
10. LEGEND STEPS DOWN
After 32 seasons and nine state championships, Cuba City girls basketball coach Jeff Pustina stepped down. He retired in March with a 662-139 career record and a staggering winning percentage of .826.
Pustina closed his career third on the Wisconsin girls basketball wins chart, trailing Al Guthman (710) and Jim Myers (699). He currently serves as an assistant coach with UW-Platteville, which has made the NCAA Division III rankings for the first time in program history.