Last year, the Western Dubuque girls ended the season as the best sprint medley team in Class 3A.
Saturday’s performance at the Clark Weaver Linn-Mar Invitational in Marion, Iowa, put them atop the entire state.
The quartet of Ava Ramler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters and Audrey Biermann posted the fastest sprint medley time in the state this season — regardless of class — with a first-place time of 1:48.95.
Biermann also claimed gold in the 100 (12.25) and 400-meter dash (58.27) as the Bobcats finished fourth in the team standings with 70 points.
Eli Naumann (1:58.44) won gold in the 800, and the Western Dubuque boys won the 4x400 in 3:31.77 (Nathan Williams, Dylan Schroeder, Timmy Horsfall, Naumann) and the 4x800 in 8:14.43 (Williams, Schroeder, Brenden Begle, Naumann) to finish with 75 points and match the girls with a fourth-place finish.
Mustangs win distance medley — At Iowa City: Dubuque Hempstead’s Will Pitz, Luke Odefey, Noah Pettinger and Derek Leicht placed first in the distance medley with a time of 3:39.53 at the Eastern Iowa Track & Field Festival at Iowa City West High School. Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse (56.00) placed third in the 400 hurdles, and ran anchor for the third-place 4x400 relay (3:31.39). Bellevue’s Alex Pitts won a pair of silver medals, finishing second in the 400 hurdles (55.82) and long jump (21-1/2).
On the girls’ side, Cascade’s Elizabeth Gibbs placed third in the 400 hurdles (1:07.92). She also ran the first leg of the shuttle hurdle relay, which also placed third in 1:09.85.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Hempstead sweeps — At Waterloo, Iowa: Twins Riley and Peyton Weber breezed to victory in their singles matches, and teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles to lead the Mustangs past Waterloo West, 7-2. Claire Kelly and Hannah Williams earned victories in the second match to lead Hempstead past Waterloo East, 6-0.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Waterloo West 4 — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus, Madden Streff, and Blake Hanson notched singles victories, and Althaus paired with Alec Bowman for the match-clinching win in doubles for the Mustangs.
Dubuque Senior 9, Waterloo West 0 — At Meyer Courts: Cam O’Donnell, Andrew Day, Alex Nielsen, Tony Zuccaro, Andrew Schute, and Owen King swept the singles portion for the Rams as they blanked the Wahawks.
Wahlert splits — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Jack Freiburger and Roan Martineau won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to kickstart Wahlert’s rout of Iowa City High, 9-0. The Golden Eagles were then shutout by Iowa City West, 9-0.
Bobcats split — At Epworth, Iowa: Brayden Wickham won at No. 1 singles, while Blake Wickham triumphed at No. 3 to help Western Dubuque defeat Iowa City High, 6-3. The Bobcats were blanked by Iowa City West, 9-0.
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors sweep — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Brody Tashner was the winning pitcher and delivered a tying two-run double in the bottom of the seventh before Eben Sertle singled him in for the game-winner in East Dubuque’s 4-3 win over Boscobel. Angel Reyes, Colin Sutter and Jackson Wiedemann had two hits apiece as the Warriors downed Erie-Prophetstown, 16-6.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Milwaukee School of Engineering 12, Dubuque 7 — At Milwaukee: Ben Farraday and Giovanni Silva scored two goals apiece, but the Spartans (6-7) suffered a road defeat.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Pioneers 1st — At Platteville, Wis.: The UW-Platteville men captured 111 team points to win its host event, the UW-Platteville Invitational. The Pioneers won the 4x100 (42.24) and 4x400 relays (3:19.45), Justin Eichler (191-4) took gold in the hammer throw, and Will Lawrence (181-11) placed first in the javelin. The University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier won gold in the shot put (51-7) and discus (156-10).
For the women, UW-Platteville’s Gwen Orr claimed gold in the 100 (11.97) and 200-meter dash (24.65). Benton, Wis., native Emma Lawrence (1:02.25) won the 400 hurdles, and teammate Skye Digman, a Platteville native, won the hammer throw (175-1) for team champion UW-La Crosse, which finished with 225.83 points. UD’s Demetria Johnson (18-4 ¼) placed first in the long jump.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 20-13, Central 6-2 — At Pella, Iowa: Hayden Iacolucci, Mitch Pomeroy and Kyle Radi had three hits apiece as the Spartans put up 20 runs in a Game 1 rout.
Kellen Mitchell and Colton Pfeifer each went 3-for-5 in Game 2 as UD completed a series sweep over the Dutch. Mitchell, Radi and Cole DeStefanis homered for the Spartans.
UW-Platteville 5-6, UW-Eau Claire 3-1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Wyatt Molitor had five hits on the day, Jake Wegner added four, and the Pioneers got strong starting pitching from Isaac Bixby and Micheal Greco to sweep Eau Claire.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 8-3, Dubuque 0-6 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Emily Bloomer, Callie Dutton and Alaynna Martinez has two hits each, and Megan Wolff earned the win in the circle in Game 2 as the Spartans salvaged a split.