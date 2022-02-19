DES MOINES — The eye test says enough, the results make it clear.
Greyson Gardner is not the same wrestler he was 12 months ago.
Gardner continued his assault on the Class 3A 182-pound bracket at the Iowa state tournament on Friday, pinning his way to a state medal before adding another fall in the semifinals.
“It feels amazing knowing that the sixth-grader who wrote on a piece of paper ‘Win state’ as one of my many goals, that kid was on to something,” Gardner said. “It’s great.”
Gardner will be joined in the Grand March by Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitchell Pins and JoJo Lewis, who each clinched medals in their first state tournament appearances.
As the old sports cliché goes, everything has slowed down for Gardner.
“The biggest difference is probably me changing from move to move to move, instead of ‘wait, oh, I can do this maybe,’ instead of just keep going,” Gardner said.
Gardner, whose only loss this season came against top-ranked 170-pounder Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar, pinned Waterloo East’s Demaris Henderson in 3 minutes and 33 seconds in the quarterfinals to clinch a medal in his second state appearance.
He had won by fall in just 27 seconds in Thursday’s state opener and has won 38 of 44 matches this season by fall.
“That kind of puts in perspective how close I am to getting to the top of the podium,” he said. “Last year I didn’t place, wasn’t my year. … Hard work is paying off.”
Gardner pinned Southeast Polk’s No. 8 Harrison Gibson in 2:41 in the semifinals. He will face top-ranked Griffin Gammell of Waukee Northwest in tonight’s final.
“I’m going to have to focus on my strengths and his weaknesses,” Gardner said. “My scrambling, I think that’s where I’m going to have the edge against him. But I’m just going to have to go out there and wrestle how I know how to.”
He is the Bobcats’ first state finalist since Devin Ludwig finished runner-up at 182 in 2019. He is the third different WD wrestler to compete for the 182 title in the last six years.
Bradan Birt, Max Lyon and Aaron Costello were the last Bobcats to win state championships, all in 2017.
“Must be something in the water out there,” WD coach Paul Cleary said. “Coach (Sam) Schuler is doing a heck of a job. Coach Schuler is kind of his personal coach, so huge shout out to him and the staff for doing what they do.”
Hempstead’s Pins looks, talks and wrestles just like his older brother Joe, a 2019 state champion. But, Mitchell has done something Joe didn’t: He medaled as a freshman.
“There might just have to be a little (trash-talking) when he comes back from college,” Mitchell Pins said.
Joe, a four-time state qualifier for the Mustangs, finished third as a sophomore and junior before winning the 132 title as a senior. Now an NCAA Division III All-American at Wartburg, he said earlier this month that his younger brother was the better wrestler of the two of them.
That is still to be decided, but Mitchell continued his ascent up the podium.
Pins beat 11th-ranked Alex Hornyak of Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-3, in the consolation second round to clinch his spot on the medal stand. He won a 9-5 decision over Linn-Mar’s Malik DeBow in the consolation third round.
“It’s amazing. The whole year I worked for this,” said Pins, who can finish as high as third and no lower than sixth. “Before the match I knew I was not going to let anything back. For 6 minutes I was going to wrestle.
“The whole season was on the line for that.”
Lewis was writhing in agony on the ground after taking a shot below the belt at the end of the first period in his blood-round match. After shaking off the pain, he won a 6-4 decision over LeMars’ No. 7 Ayden Hoag to clinch his medal.
“Hard as steel,” said Lewis, who is ranked 12th. “Came back like a champ.”
Lewis lost an 11-5 decision to third-ranked Trystin Irvin of West Des Moines Valley in the consolation third round and will wrestle for seventh place this morning.
Hempstead’s Dawson Fish (126) and No. 8 Josiah Schaetzle (160), Senior’s Seth Connolly (138), and Western Dubuque’s No. 12 Evan Surface (195) and Dakota Hoffman (220) suffered their second losses of the tournament and were eliminated one win short of the podium.
Schaetzle placed fifth at 145 last year; Surface was the eighth-place medalist at 182.