Iowa’s last trip to Champaign, Ill., came down to the wire, and a narrow loss ended up being its final game of the season.
The No. 7-ranked Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) hope to exact a small measure of revenge when they visit No. 19 Illinois (10-5, 6-3) tonight to renew their budding rivalry.
Illinois clipped Iowa, 78-76, in last year’s regular-season finale. The Hawkeyes did not get a chance to compete in the conference tournament before it was canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
That is Iowa’s only loss to the Illini over their past six meetings. But Illinois leads the all-time series, 86-76, and is 63-17 against the Hawkeyes in Champaign — although Iowa has won three of the last five meetings there.
“Growing up here, Illinois was never a rival for me. It was Iowa State, UNI even, or take Wisconsin in my opinion over them,” Iowa’s Connor McCaffery said. “Now that I’m here, this game is taken more seriously than some of the other ones. It’s just a game that there’s extra factors that go into the motivation for the game and it makes it intense and competitive and fun.”
Tonight marks the first game in eight days for Iowa, which is coming off an 81-69 home loss against Indiana on Jan. 21. The Hawkeyes’ game against Nebraska scheduled for last Sunday was postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Cornhuskers’ program.
Iowa’s biggest challenge defensively will be slowing Illinois stars Ayo Dosunmu (21.7 points per game) and Kofi Cockburn (17.4). Cockburn leads the nation with 11 double-doubles and is tops in the Big Ten with 10.3 rebounds per game.
Dosunmu’s scoring average is second in the Big Ten behind only Iowa’s Luka Garza, who will be tasked with slowing down Cockburn.
“Obviously he’s just very physically dominant,” said Garza, who is averaging an NCAA Division I best 26.9 points per game. “He’s really good on the glass, he’s been blocking shots. He’s doing a lot of what he did last year, but even better than last year.
“It’s awesome to see a guy continue to work hard and develop his game. For me as a competitor, I always want to play against the best. I’m very excited to play this matchup. He’s a really good player and I think we both have had some battles, especially last year, but I’m excited for this one.”