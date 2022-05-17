The Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs racked up 12 hits in a 9-2 season-opening victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jonny Muerhring went 3-for-4 to lead the Mustangs, while Kellen Strohmeyer and Cole Swartz added two apiece.
Lane Wels earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Muehring gave the Mustangs another strong pitching performance in Game 2, allowing just one hit and an unearned run over five innings, but Hempstead fell, 2-1.
Richland Center 5, Prairie du Chien 4 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Colton Thomsppn and Trent Mallatt went 2-for-3, but the Blackhawks were edged by Richland Center.
Barneveld 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats mustered just two hits in the non-conference loss to Barneveld.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 6, Monticello 4 — At Monticello, Wis.: Mykalia Bauer, Jessica Noonan and Aspen Walsh collected two hits apiece as the Chieftains beat Monticello.
Cuba City 7, Fennimore 4 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ella Kruser and Brooklynn Johll had two hits each, Hailey Stich doubled, and the Cubans beat the Golden Eagles.
MIneral Point 23, Darlington 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Pointers erupted for 25 hits on the night. Ella Chambers and Mallory Lindsey each went 4-for-5, and Kennedy Wenger and Liz Hoffman 3-for-5. Wenger had two doubles and a home run.
Scales Mound/River Ridge 14, Galena 4 — At Galena, Ill.: Emily Wurster went 4-for-4, Millie Boden added three hits, and Boden, Mickayla Bass and Sophie Buck drove in two runs apiece in the co-op’s victory.
Stockton/Warren 12, Milledgeville 2 (5 innings) — At Stockton, Ill.: Janel Radaszewski had two hits, including a home run, as the WarHawks powered past the Missiles.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bernard 6, East Dubuque 1 — At Bernard, Iowa: Nolan Weber and Beau Smothers each went 2-for-4 as Bernard beat East Dubuque on Sunday.
Farley 14, Holy Cross 2 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: Brett Harris went 3-for-5 and Andy Seabrooke had a home run among his two hits as the Hawks routed Holy Cross on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.