Angel Reyes didn’t need a whole lot of help from his defense.
East Dubuque’s junior hurler recorder 11 of the 12 outs over his four innings of work via strikeout, before conceding to Spencer Sindahl who fanned all three in his lone inning on the mound in a combined no-hitter as the Warriors blanked Boscobel, 14-0, in five innings on Tuesday in Bosocbel, Wis.
Bradin Lee was 3-for-3 and Parker Shireman drove in two runs as East Dubuque scored eight times in the first inning.
Lena-Winslow 8, Galena 6 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen had two hits and two RBIs, John Wubben drove in two runs and Zach Heller was 2-for-3, but the Pirates fell to the Panthers.
Cuba City 2, Platteville 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans’ Riley Rosenkranz bested Platteville’s Trenton Mumm in a pitcher’s duel to open the season. Gavin Vaassen had two hits for Cuba City, while Mumm was 2-for-3 for the Hillmen.
Iowa-Grant 5, Potosi/Cassville 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ethan Kerkhoff had two hits for Potosi/Cassville, but Iowa-Grant scored five time in the fourth to take the season opener.
Galena 10, Durand/Pecatonica 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Owen Hefel, Parker Studtmann, John Wubben and Roman Romer all had two hits apiece as the Pirates blanked Du/Pec on Monday. Johnny Heller struck out 11 over six innings.
PREP SOFTBALL
Southwestern 14, East Dubuque 4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Warriors struck first, but the Wilcats roared back with a 12-run second inning to seize control. Alana Splinter homered and was 4-for-4 for Southwestern. Annika Husemann was 2-for-3 for East Dubuque.
Stockton/Warren 13, Milledgeville 1 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Lauren Kehl was 2-for-2 with a homer and Addy Bohnsack, Elaina Martin and Maizy Fonseca added two hits apiece for Stockton/Warren in a rout.
Galena 10, Lena-Winslow 8 — At Galena, Ill.: Alyssa Wienen homered, Ayden Wells had three hits, Ava Hahn and Taylor Burcham added two hits each and Galena edged the Panthers. Hahn sruck out 16 in the circle for the Pirates.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 1, Postville 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder headed home the lone goal of the match on a perfect cross from Kyler Millard with 4:30 remaining. Caden Strader stopped eight shots in net for the Eagles.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 3-15, Central 2-5 — At Pella, Iowa: Edward Rosas allowed just an unearned over six stellar innings, and Anthony Scanlon picked up the win in Game 1 with three solid fames in relief. Cole DeStafanis was 4-for-4 and Kyle Radi homered and had three hits in the nightcap as the Spartans picked up a conference sweep.
Simpson 12-5, Loras 2-11 — At Petrakis Park: Mitch Gruber went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Pransky drove in three runs and NIck Dibenedetto collected two hits and two RBIs as the Duhawks won Game 2 to salvage a split.
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Ambrose 18, Clarke 4 — At Davenport, Iowa: Conner Cole scored three goals to lead the Pride in a road loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
St. Ambrose 21, Clarke 10 — At Davenport, Iowa: Emily Moran scored four goals, Alyssa Humphrey added three and Jocelyn Lawrence had two, but the Pride came up short.
