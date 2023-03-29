Angel Reyes didn’t need a whole lot of help from his defense.

East Dubuque’s junior hurler recorder 11 of the 12 outs over his four innings of work via strikeout, before conceding to Spencer Sindahl who fanned all three in his lone inning on the mound in a combined no-hitter as the Warriors blanked Boscobel, 14-0, in five innings on Tuesday in Bosocbel, Wis.

