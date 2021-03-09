Western Dubuque understood that there would be a learning curve when joining the Mississippi Valley Conference three years ago.
The climb in competition from the WaMaC Conference to the MVC in boys basketball would be fully on display, and the Bobcats tumbled out of the gates to a 9-33 overall record (7-24 in the MVC) during their first two years in the league against some of the tops teams in the state.
“You just know what you’re going to get in the MVC,” WD coach Wayne Cusick said. “You’re going to be playing some of the best teams in the state night-in and night-out. It was tough at the start, but we have a great group of seniors that are great leaders that kind of changed that for us this season.”
Behind senior all-state caliber talents Dylan Johnson and Garrett Baumhover, along with defensive specialist Tommy DeSollar, the Bobcats found their way this season, posting an 8-4 mark in the MVC and clinching their first trip to the Iowa state tournament since 2012. The No. 3 Bobcats (18-4) face No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7) in the Class 3A state quarterfinals today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“I’m so proud of Dylan, Garrett and Tommy,” said Bobcats junior guard Nick Bryant. “They’ve been through a lot and it means a lot to make it down there for them.”
Johnson and Baumhover have made for a tremendous 1-2 punch for WD on the offensive end, and Bryant makes for a strong third scorer. Baumhover creates many plays off the dribble with attacks, and Johnson can do the same — but the big man can also convert behind the arc with a team-best 52 made treys at a 43% clip.
“It’s a great feeling, especially with our seniors that have been great leaders for us all year,” Bryant said. “It’s awesome to see how much better we’ve gotten, with the coaches putting us in position and we’ve trusted the process. Hopefully we can keep it going down there.”
While the Bobcats have won five in a row on their journey to The Well, the Warriors have rebounded from an up-and-down first half of the season. With a 6-7 record entering February, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has reeled off 10 straight wins on the road to Des Moines.
“They have a really good team and do some diverse things,” Cusick said. “They have good height and good length and are pretty solid defensively. We’re going to have to go out and do the things that we do to the best of our ability and see where things go.”
The Warriors are hitting their peak on the defensive end, allowing only 23 points to Denison-Schleswig during their substate opener. Sergeant Bluff-Luton then won a substate title with the definition of a defensive grinder over Carroll, 36-29. WD has been no slouch on defense, either, allowing just 50 points per game this season — especially impressive in the MVC.
“We kind of talked all season about focusing on the game in front of us,” Cusick said. “We did that through districts and substate. We’re only focused on Sergeant Bluff-Luton and being ready to go to play well. If we rebound and defend and make some shots, we’ll have a pretty good shot of moving on.
“It’s going to come down to things that are like any game. Can you get some stops and rebound the ball? Making sure you take care of the ball and get open shots that you want. If you do that, you’ve always got a chance to win and that’s what you’re looking for. It’s not a big secret. Just go out and be the best version of yourself that you can possibly be.”
The winner will face either No. 2-seed Pella (22-2) or No. 7 Monticello (22-0) in the state semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. With the senior leadership on their roster and the battles waged in the MVC this season, the Bobcats believe they can match up with anyone.
“The main key will be staying on their two tall kids and boxing out,” Bryant said. “If we can box out and get more possessions, and then pick up the pace and play fast like we try to do, we know we can move on in this thing.”