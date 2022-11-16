The Clarke University women’s basketball team remained perfect on the young season with a convincing road victory on Tuesday.
The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (5-0) used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Columbia, 78-62, at Columbia, Mo.
Emma Kelchen paced Clarke with a game-high 17 points and made eight of her 10 field goal attempts. Nicole McDermott added 11 points, Mya Merschman had 10 and Skylar Culbertson and Taylor Haase chipped in nine points apiece.
The Pride surged to a 43-24 halftime lead and held Columbia to just 38 % (25-for-66) from the floor for the game.
Ripon 76, UW-Platteville 58 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ripon used a 23-10 run in the first quarter to open the contest, and the Pioneers could never quite recover. Sarah Mueller led a quiet offensive night for UW-P with 10 points, as the Pioneers finished 15 of 48 shooting from the field at a 31.3% clip. Macey Banasik added nine points for Platteville.
men’s basketball
Clarke 94, Viterbo 87 — At Kehl Center: The Pride improved to 4-1 on the season behind a career night from Anthony Eddy. The senior guard scored a whopping 38 points on 15-for-21 shooting, and drained eight 3-pointers. Jacob Fierst provided 24 ponts, Dubuque Senior grad Daquon Lewis added 13 and Lajarrion Spinks contributed 11 to give Clarke four players with double digits in scoring.
Ripon 69, UW-Platteville 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson dropped 33 points with seven rebounds, but the Pioneers (2-1) were handed their first loss when Ripon rallied in the second half. Ben Probst scored 11 points and Max Love added seven off the bench, but Ripon went on a 35-28 run in the second half to nip the Pioneers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warren 54, East Dubuque 48 — At Warrren, Ill.: Erika Dolan and Sydney Schoenhard had nine points each, Brandi Dietzel added eight and Emily Gockel netted seven, but East Dubuque dropped its season opener in the Warren Turkey Trot Tournament on Monday.
