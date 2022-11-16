Clarke Vs. MidAmerica Womens basketball
Buy Now

Clarke’s Taylor Haase shoots against MidAmerica Nazarene during their game last season in Dubuque. The Pride improved to 5-0 on Tuesday night.

 Stephen Gassman

The Clarke University women’s basketball team remained perfect on the young season with a convincing road victory on Tuesday.

The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (5-0) used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Columbia, 78-62, at Columbia, Mo.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.