North Dakota State University linebacker Nick Kubitz (36) makes a tackle against Incarnate Word earlier this season. The Dubuque Senior grad reached the career 100-tackle mark this weekend in the national championship game.
Nick Kubitz reached a career milestone on Sunday while playing for North Dakota State University in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Dubuque Senior reached the 100-tackle mark in his 39th collegiate game. He made one solo tackle and one assisted tackle in the Bison’s 45-21 loss to Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota State.
Kubitz finished his junior season with 31 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, 5.5 tackles for 15 yards in losses, one sack for four yards, one interception with a 17-yard return, three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. In 39 career games, he has 49 solo tackles and 52 assisted tackles. The majority of his statistics have come in the past two seasons, when he helped the Bison to a national championship last season and the runner-up performance on Sunday.
Recommended for you
North Dakota State (12-2, 7-1 MVFC) landed at No. 2 in the final NCAA Division I FCS top 25 polls released Monday by Stats Perform and the American Football Coaches Association. Unanimous No. 1 South Dakota State won its 14th consecutive game to finish 14-1 overall and claim its first football national championship.
Bullock plays at Tulsa — Seth Bullock, a 6-2, 205-pound redshirt sophomore linebacker who also starred at Senior, saw his first action at the University of Tulsa this season. In nine games, he contributed five solo tackles, two assisted tackles and one tackle for loss as the Golden Hurricane finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference.
Schmitt redshirts for Cyclones — Dyersville Beckman Catholic grad Kiersten Schmitt played in seven matches during her freshman campaign with the Iowa State University volleyball team this fall before taking a redshirt due to injury. The 6-foot outside hitter/right-side hitter contributed 18 kills, three digs and four block assists but did not play after the middle of September.
Schmitt’s best performance came in a Sept. 3 match against Troy. She floored 10 kills, hit at a .263 percentage and contributed three block assists.
Stackis runs for Ball State — Former Dubuque Senior distance runner Jocilyn Stackis recently completed her first season as a member of the Ball State University cross country program after becoming a two-time all-American in track & field at Iowa Central Community College. This fall, she ran a season-best 6K time of 23:25 to finish 81st at the Mid-America Conference meet in Athens, Ohio, and placed 206th at the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional at Terre Haute, Ind.
WIAC honors Pearson — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selected the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Logan Pearson as its men’s basketball player of the week. The junior forward from Kimberly, Wis., averaged 22.0 points per game as the Pioneers picked up a pair of conference wins during the week. He scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting in a 64-41 win at No. 10-ranked UW-La Crosse on Jan. 4 before scoring 24 in a 74-58 triumph over UW-Stout on Jan. 7. He added 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest.
A-R-C selects athletes of year — The American Rivers Conference named Central College football player Blaine Hawkins as its Duane Schroeder male athlete of the year and Nebraska Wesleyan runner Reagan Janzen as its Johanna Olson female athlete of the year this week. Loras College basketball player Rowan McGowen and track athlete Elayna Bahl were also nominated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.