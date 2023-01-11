kubitz
North Dakota State University linebacker Nick Kubitz (36) makes a tackle against Incarnate Word earlier this season. The Dubuque Senior grad reached the career 100-tackle mark this weekend in the national championship game.

Nick Kubitz reached a career milestone on Sunday while playing for North Dakota State University in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Dubuque Senior reached the 100-tackle mark in his 39th collegiate game. He made one solo tackle and one assisted tackle in the Bison’s 45-21 loss to Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota State.

