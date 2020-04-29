Darren Lewis believes there is a way for Iowa baseball and softball players to have some semblance of a season this summer.
Even if the games look a little different.
Lewis, who co-owns the D-BAT Marion indoor training facility, started a Facebook group entitled “Let Them Play” on Saturday morning. He borrowed the phrase from the1977 motion picture “Bad News Bears in Breaking Training,” in which fans at the Houston Astrodome chant in favor of letting two youth teams resume their game in the Major League Baseball stadium.
Lewis hopes the project can shed light on the plight of baseball and softball programs across the state to Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislators. By Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook group had grown to more than 6,200 members.
“If you’ve been in Iowa for any amount of time, you understand what summer baseball and softball means,” said Lewis, who has coached several Cedar Rapids-area high school baseball standouts. “We certainly don’t want to just walk up to the governor and say, ‘Everyone wants to play, so let us play.’ This is more of a grassroots effort to show the people at the legislative level how much support there is for a season.
“We want to see the kids play. The question is, ‘How do we make that happen?’ I don’t necessarily have all the answers, but I know there are people who want to make it happen, and they’re willing to do what it takes to make it happen. If we can do it in accordance with the state rules and it’s safe to do it, let’s do it. The fact that the group has grown so quickly in such a short amount of time shows there are people who are willing to do this and do it safely.”
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union canceled all four spring sports — golf, soccer, tennis and track & field — and suspended the start of the baseball and softball seasons. Lewis started the “Let Them Play” group with high school summer athletes, particularly seniors, in mind.
But, the Facebook group has grown to include parents of youth sports athletes and the small businesses that support athletic training. Youth sports is an estimated $25 billion U.S. industry that has been shut down by the pandemic.
Across the country, communities with large sports complexes stand to lose millions of dollars because of lost tournaments and events.
Eric Munson, who owns and operates Gold Standard Athletics in Kennedy Mall, trains baseball and softball athletes at his facility and coordinates several travel-team programs.
“I’ve witnessed first-hand how hard players have worked to get ready for this season,” Munson said. “I would love for them to have the opportunity to play, even if that means the season is shortened or people have to make some concessions to follow the new guidelines. I think it’s healthier for them to be outdoors, both mentally and physically.
“I think most about the seniors who were looking forward to playing their last season, and with their friends and teammates who they may not see as much once they graduate or go away to college. For those who won’t play baseball in college, it would be awful for them to lose that last opportunity to play the game they’ve likely played for as long as they can remember. It’s always hard when something ends, and when you don’t have control over how that happens, it’s even harder.”
Munson and his wife, Shanda, have two children who are heavily involved in sports.
“Parents recognize that there is just so much young people can learn from being involved in team sports, like camaraderie,” Shanda Munson said. “Obviously, you have to do it the right way and the safe way, but a lot of parents are willing to do what it takes so the kids have the opportunity to play.”