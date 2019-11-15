CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Another title is coming to Hull, Iowa.

Macay Van’t Hul put down a match-high 16 kills, Ally Postma added 12 and the top-seeded Western Christian Wolfpack rallied to defeat No. 2 Dyersville Beckman, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16, on Friday in the Iowa Class 2A state finals.

With the win, Western Christian coach Tammi Verbeek became Iowa’s all-time leader in coaching championships. She passed former Dubuque Wahlert coach Tom Keating with 12 titles in her career.

Beckman’s Jada Wills was named the 2A all-tournament team captain after her 10-kill performance for the Trailblazers. Joini ng her was teammate Kiersten Schmitt, who led Beckman with 15 kills on Friday.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags