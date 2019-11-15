CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Another title is coming to Hull, Iowa.
Macay Van’t Hul put down a match-high 16 kills, Ally Postma added 12 and the top-seeded Western Christian Wolfpack rallied to defeat No. 2 Dyersville Beckman, 20-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16, on Friday in the Iowa Class 2A state finals.
With the win, Western Christian coach Tammi Verbeek became Iowa’s all-time leader in coaching championships. She passed former Dubuque Wahlert coach Tom Keating with 12 titles in her career.
Beckman’s Jada Wills was named the 2A all-tournament team captain after her 10-kill performance for the Trailblazers. Joini ng her was teammate Kiersten Schmitt, who led Beckman with 15 kills on Friday.