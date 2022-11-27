There’s a new look in the River Valley Conference for boys basketball this season, and on paper it sure looks like it’s going to be fun.
Not only will there be a 35-second shot clock for the first time, but local schools Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa join the party with Cascade and Bellevue.
With Beckman making another deep substate run last year and led by senior and Northwest Missouri State commit Padraig Gallagher, and Bellevue emerging behind the electric Jensen Wedeking for its first Iowa state tournament berth since 1991, the competition in the league is at an all-time high with Monticello considered by many coaches still the favorite.
And don’t forget a young but rising Cascade.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the RVC this season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake (10th year, 80-125)
Last season — 13-13, 8-11 RVC, Class 1A state quarterfinalist
Returning starters — Jensen Wedeking (Sr., G), Hunter Putman (Jr., G), Robert Paulsen (Sr., C)
Other returning letterwinners — Jake Bormann (Sr., C), Ben Steinbeck (Sr., G), Dalton Clasen (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Casel (Fr.), Kinnick Paulsen (Fr.), Cal Bonifas (Fr.), Keshawn DeShaw (Fr.), Spencer Abbott (Fr.), Owen Putman (Fr.), Keenan Kilburg (Fr.)
Outlook — Entering last year’s postseason with a 9-12 record, not much was expected from the Comets. What followed was one of the greatest runs in program history, beating Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Springville and heavily-favored Gladbrook-Reinbeck to reach the program’s first Iowa state tournament since 1991. Facing top-ranked Grand View Christian in the quarterfinals, projections of a 40-point rout were on the table. Instead what followed was arguably the best game of the whole tournament, a 64-63 overtime loss for the Comets. While the graduations of three starters in Colby Sieverding, Jackson Mueller and Cole Heim can’t be understated, the Comets return Wedeking and two others ready to step up in big roles in Putman and Paulsen. Wedeking developed into one of the finest players in the area last winter, finishing with averages of 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game, and those numbers don’t even really speak to how clutch he was down the postseason stretch. If a promising group of talent fills out the lineup, the Comets will be back for a deep run.
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Michael Molony (fifth year, 78-39)
Last season — 13-11, 10-7 WaMaC
Returning starters — Padraig Gallagher (Sr., G/F), Cayden Gassmann (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Eli Kluesner (Jr., F), Trent Arens (Sr., G), Aiden Wessels (Sr., G), Max Oberbroeckling (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Luke Schieltz (Sr., G), Keaton Willenbring (Sr., G), Ben Westhoff (Sr., F), Drew Their (Jr., G), TJ Their (Jr., G)
Outlook — Behind another top area player in Gallagher, expect the Blazers to be in the thick of things this season. Recently committed to NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State, Gallagher averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game last year with defenses mostly focused on stopping him. He should top 1,000 career points this season to wrap up his Beckman career, but if the Blazers want to get back to state it will come down to the help around him. While defensively the Blazers should be quick and athletic, the question is which players can step up offensively to take some of the pressure and attention away from Gallagher. Gassmann, the only other returning starter, averaged 3.6 points last season, so there’s plenty of opportunity to go around for the players coming in.
CASCADE
Coach — Nate McMullen (third year, 15-30)
Last season — 9-14, 8-11 RVC
Returning starters — Cole McDermott (Sr., C), Cass Hoffman (Jr., G), Jackson Lieurance (Soph., G)
Other returning letterwinners — None
Promising newcomers — Nathan Schockemoehl (Soph., G), Cooper Hummel (Soph., F), Will Keeney (Soph., F), Quinn Casey (Soph., G)
Outlook — While the reliable 2-3 zone defense will keep the Cougars in many games, it comes down to who can spark this team on offense? All-RVC Elite teamer McDermott is a good place to start. The four-year center racked up 16 points and eight rebounds per game last season and teams need to game plan for him on both ends of the court. Hoffman averaged eight points last year, and behind plenty of offseason work, Lieurance is primed to become a big contributor. If the Cougars can get their pieces working on the offensive end, they’ll be a tough out down the stretch. The defense is there, it’s just the offense that’s been tough to locate the past two seasons.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Matt Hartman (seventh year)
Last season — 8-14, 6-10 WaMaC
Returning starters — Tye Hardin (Jr., G), Carter Meyer (Jr., F), Kasey Coakley (Sr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Lucas Ihrig (Sr., G), Tyler Hinz (Jr., G)
Promising newcomers — Sam Knotts (Jr.), Spencer Lamar (Jr.), Dylan Mangler (Jr.)
Outlook — With three starters back in the fold and four of their top five scorers, the Cardinals are aiming for success and to make a splash during their first season in the RVC. Hardin (10.4 ppg), Meyer (10.3), Ihrig (9.4) and Coakley (8.4) will provide strong balance on the offensive end, but with a lack of size there is concern how the Cardinals will rebound and defend against some stiff competition. If the roster can learn the league quickly and compete on a nightly basis, the Cardinals believe they can be playing at their best when it counts most.
