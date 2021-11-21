Here are the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area volleyball second and third team selections, along with honorable mentions:
SECOND TEAM
Emily Fields (Platteville, Sr., Setter) — The Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year, Fields led the Hillmen to a 22-15 mark this fall and ran the offense with 746 assists, putting up 7.3 per set. She also added 305 digs, 117 kills, 57 aces and 42 blocks, earning Wisconsin Division 2 all-state honorable mention.
Ashley Glennon (Dubuque Hempstead, Sr., Outside Hitter) — On a balanced Mustangs roster this season, Glennon stood out to earn All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team accolades. In big moments, Glennon answered the call and finished with 353 digs, 215 kills, 35 blocks, 18 aces and 10 assists.
Ally Hoffman (Cascade, Sr., Outside Hitter) — Hoffman did it all for the Cougars, earning a spot on the River Valley Conference Elite team. She provided 240 digs, 179 kills, 35 aces, 30 blocks and 17 assists, leading the team in kills and blocks at just 5-foot-8.
Julia Townsend (Galena, Jr., Setter) — On a loaded Pirates roster with mega capabilities in the hitting department, Townsend made sure her teammates got the ball in perfect position to succeed. The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division first-team selection delivered 721 assists for 9.5 per set, and added 128 digs, 30 blocks, 18 kills and 17 aces.
Libby Lansing (Western Dubuque, Jr., Middle Hitter) — Lansing was a force in the middle, providing the Bobcats with another strong hitting option. She finished with 236 kills and a team-high 89 blocks in helping WD to the state title, earning Class 4A second team all-state and All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division second-team honors.
Ella Koloc (West Delaware, Sr., Libero) — Koloc was the definition of a defensive specialist for the Hawks, racking up 533 digs and was crucial in West Delaware’s run to the state championship. She added 88 assists and 27 aces, and received Class 3A all-state first team, as well as unanimous All-WaMaC Conference first-team recognition.
Olivia Hogan (Dyersville Beckman, Sr., Libero) — The Northern Illinois University recruit was critical on the defensive end to the Trailblazers returning to the Class 2A state tournament. She finished fifth in the state with 609 digs, chipped in 60 assists and 48 aces and earned third team all-state honors to go with unanimous All-WaMaC Conference first team.
Alisa Ramaker (Southwestern, Sr., Setter) — Ramaker closed her career with a huge season, lifting the Wildcats to a regional final and finishing with 401 assists for 5.8 per set, and also contributed 179 digs, 72 kills, 26 blocks and 19 aces. She received Wisconsin Division 4 all-state honorable mention and landed on the All-SWAL first team.
THIRD TEAM
Carlee Smith (West Delaware, Sr., Setter) — Smith ran the Hawks’ offense with precision this season in route to the 3A state championship. She closed with 1,166 assists and another 230 digs, plus 22 blocks and 22 aces to receive third team all-state recognition, as well as unanimous first team All-WaMaC Conference.
Olivia Baxter (Dubuque Senior, Sr., Middle Hitter) — The All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division second-team pick was a menace in the middle for the Rams, who fell just a win short of the state tournament. Baxter finished fourth in Class 5A with 84 blocks, and tacked on 159 kills as a key part of a breakout season for the program.
Kenze Haas (Stockton, Sr., Outside Hitter) — Haas powered the Blackhawks this season all over the floor and received unanimous All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division first-team honors. She floored 355 kills for 5.1 per set, while adding 229 digs, 213 assists, 45 blocks and 35 aces.
Ella Meyer (Western Dubuque, Jr., Libero) — On a roster full of special players, Meyer was the defensive specialist that delivered a team-high 474 digs for the Bobcats in their run to a state championship. She was tabbed Class 4A all-state honorable mention and All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division second team.
Dani Kurth (Dubuque Hempstead, Jr., Middle Hitter) — The All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team selection was a handful at the net for the Mustangs, racking up 99 blocks on the year to rank third in all of Iowa. She added 147 kills and 31 digs.
Kelsey Hansel (Edgewood-Colesburg, Sr., Outside Hitter) — Hansel earned third team all-state recognition in Class 1A along with a unanimous first-team nod in the Tri-Rivers Conference. She made an impact all over the floor and led the Vikings with 360 kills and 314 digs, while adding 24 aces and 14 blocks.
Lily Krahn (Prairie du Chien, Sr., Outside Hitter) — Krahn powered the Blackhawks, hammering down 532 kills for 5.1 per set. She added 377 digs, 42 aces, 29 blocks and 28 assists in earning Wisconsin Division 2 all-state honorable mention and All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team.
Mia Kunnert (Dubuque Wahlert, Sr., Libero) — Kunnert was a defensive force for the Golden Eagles and kept the team alive throughout many points this season, earning All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division second-team honors. She closed with 372 digs, 32 assists and 18 aces.