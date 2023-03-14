The Iowa High School Athletic Association will hold its Class 3A and 4A state baseball tournaments at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus this summer after all.

Last winter, the IHSAA and University of Iowa entered into a year-to-year agreement to use the facility, pending planned renovations at the 2,300-seat facility. Those renovations were expected to begin as soon as this year, but university officials recently informed the IHSAA that the renovations will take place in 2024. The IHSAA on Monday announced plans to hold the tournament in Iowa City this summer.

