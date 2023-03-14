The Iowa High School Athletic Association will hold its Class 3A and 4A state baseball tournaments at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus this summer after all.
Last winter, the IHSAA and University of Iowa entered into a year-to-year agreement to use the facility, pending planned renovations at the 2,300-seat facility. Those renovations were expected to begin as soon as this year, but university officials recently informed the IHSAA that the renovations will take place in 2024. The IHSAA on Monday announced plans to hold the tournament in Iowa City this summer.
So, the 2023 state tournament will go on as planned for July 17-21 in Iowa City for the two largest classes and in Carroll for Class 1A and 2A. The IHSAA entered into a three-year agreement to hold the smaller classes at Merchants Park through 2024.
Principal Park, the Des Moines home of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, played host to the state tournament from 2005 through 2020. But Major League Baseball took over scheduling for Minor League Baseball, and facilities for Iowa’s MiLB affiliates became unable to make multi-year arrangements for the IHSAA’s predetermined tournament weeks.
WAHLERT HALL OF FAME CLASS SET TO GROW
Dubuque Wahlert will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.
Steven Ihm, Calli (Johnson) McClyman, Tina Mulert Johnson, Mark Simon, Tom Smith and Dick Weitz will be honored during ceremonies that begin at 5:30 p.m. March 25 at the Grand River Center. Ihm was part of the 2022 class but could not attend induction ceremonies due to a prior commitment.
Reservations were due to the Wahlert athletic office by March 8.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER IOWA GAMES
Registration for the 2023 Summer Iowa Games recently opened at www.iowagames.org. The majority of sports and competitions will be held between July 7-16 in Ames and the surrounding areas. This year’s festival includes 39 different activities with appropriate age divisions.
