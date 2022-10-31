PECATONICA, Ill. -- Each team got a good look at one another, and what they saw was pure dominance.
Before the Galena volleyball team took the court for its sectional semifinal match on Monday, the Pirates studied intently as Freeport Aquin cruised past Harvest Christian Academy in a swift two sets.
Aquin dissected the Pirates just the same as Galena steamrolled Des Plaines Willows Academy in the night’s second semifinal, 25-3, 25-7, in a match that took all of 29 minutes at Pecatonica High School.
Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Freeport Aquin (37-1) will meet No. 2-ranked Galena (38-1) in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s sectional final on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Pecatonica
Freeport Aquin defeated Galena, 2-0, in last year’s sectional championship to hand the Pirates one of their two losses on the season.
“We have really been practicing for this one, watching film and stuff like that.” Galena junior outside hitter Addie Hefel said. “Getting to watch them tonight was helpful, we got to see them in person, which helped a lot. I think we both know what’s coming Wednesday and that it’s going to be a good game.
Gracie Furlong led Galena with eight kills and Paeton Hyde added seven. Hefel was 13-for-14 on the service line with five aces, and Julia Townsend contributed 18 assists as the Pirates completely overmatched and overpowered the Eagles to set a new school record with 38 wins.
“It is a sectional game, which means we’ve got to play,” Galena head coach Dennis Wills said. “We tried to take (the starters) out a little early and we accomplished that, so we go home, get a good practice in and get ready for Wednesday night.”
Galena stormed out to an 8-0 lead in the opening set behind three aces from Taylor HIlby. Ahead 10-2, Hefel fronted and 11-0 run at serve to take a commanding 20-2 lead. The big swinging right arms of Furlong and Hyde were simply too much for Des Plaines to handle.
“Even when the team doesn’t give us the greatest competition, we execute well and we kept the energy high,” Hefel said. “The crowd really helps knowing that we have a community by our side no matter what team we are playing.”
After Des Plaines tied the second set at 2-2, the Pirates put the match away with a 12-0 second-set run that afforded them the ability to rotate in players and rest some starters.
While many look at it as a bummer that the top two teams in the state are paired in the same sectional, Hefel said she looks forward to Wednesday’s showdown with Aquin as the Pirates will look to claim the fourth sectional title in school history.
“In my opinion, I’d rather play them now,” Hefel said. “How they booted us last year, I think we want some revenge back on them, so it’s kinda nice seeing them in the same round. They had a big crowd (tonight), and ours was even bigger, so it’s going to be crazy.”
With both teams anticipating Wednesday’s rematch, Wills said it will ultimately come down to execution.
“There’s not a lot of secrets between us,” Wills said. “We’ve been looking at each other all year long. “It’s going to come down to execution, whoever executes the best.”
