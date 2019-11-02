Virginia Tech (5-2) at No. 16 Notre Dame (5-2)
Kickoff — 1:30 p.m.
TV — NBC
Series record — 1-1.
Outlook — Notre Dame has not lost two games in a row since its 4-8 season in 2016 ended with losses to Virginia Tech (34-31) and Southern California (45-27). Since then Notre Dame is 27-6 with all of the losses coming against AP Top 25 foes (Georgia twice, Miami, Stanford, Clemson, Michigan). ... The Irish have won 15 straight games at Notre Dame Stadium, their third longest streak since it opened in 1930, Knute Rockne’s final season as head coach. ... The Hokies have 881 sacks in 24 seasons under defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring after this season. ... Virginia Tech has scored in 315 straight games, the fifth longest active streak behind leader Florida’s 392.
No. 9 NORTHERN IOWA (5-3, 3-1) at No. 7 ILLINOIS ST. (6-2, 3-1)
Kickoff — Noon
TV — Panthers Sports Network
Last year — UNI won, 26-16
Series record — UNI leads, 20-13
Outlook — Northern Iowa has faced the second-toughest schedule in FCS and will add to it this weekend with its second consecutive road game, this time against a top-10 foe. The Panthers are 1-3 on the road this season. ... Northern Iowa and Illinois State have split the last eight meetings. ... Northern Iowa allowed 169 total yards, including just 16 rushing yards, in last week’s win over Missouri State. The Panthers’ defense ranks 13th in FCS in total defense, 22nd in scoring defense and eighth in sacks. ... Redbirds running back James Robinson is fourth in FCS with 924 rushing yards and is third with 14 rushing touchdowns.
LORAS (3-4, 2-3 A-R-C) AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (3-4, 1-4)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Lincoln, Neb.
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks defeated Buena Vista, 40-39, in overtime at the Rock Bowl; The Prairie Wolves lost to Central, 49-35, in Pella, Iowa
Last year — Loras beat Nebraska Wesleyan, 44-20, at the Rock Bowl
Outlook — Despite facing a team that hasn’t won yet in the American Rivers Conference coming into last week, the Duhawks really had to grind to pull out the win over Buena Vista. Up next is another foe that ranks near the bottom of the conference in the Prairie Wolves. One thing Loras hasn’t been able to do yet this season is win on the road. By traveling to Lincoln, the Duhawks ought to be looking to make another statement that they’re among programs to look out for in the A-R-C. This is also a key game for Loras in its hopes of putting together a winning season. Two wins over the final three weeks will mean the Duhawks finish .500 on the season for the first time since 2010. In order to do that, they’ll need to overcome those road woes, as two of the final three games are away.
CULVER-STOCKTON (3-5, 1-1 Heart North) AT CLARKE (2-6, 2-0 Heart North)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — The Pride defeated Graceland, 28-23, in Lamoni, Iowa; The Wildcats defeated Peru State, 41-7, in Canton, Mo.
Outlook — Don’t look now, but the Pride are suddenly tied with No. 4 Grand View for the best Heart of America Conference North Division record at 2-0 — certainly a feather in Clarke’s cap in its inaugural season. They’ve strung together two straight wins after losing the first six games in program history, and another potentially winnable game seems to be slated today. Culver-Stockton’s lone divisional win came against still winless Peru State, a team Clarke also beat at Dalzell Field. The Wildcats out-rank the Pride in both scoring offense and scoring defense this season. However, Clarke’s numbers have drastically improved compared to the first half of the season, with the Pride averaging 23 points per game and allowing 20 over the last two weeks. If Clarke manages to pull this win off, the Pride would be in line to finish no worse than third in the North Division — definitely not too shabby for a startup program.
UW-OSHKOSH (5-2, 3-1) AT NO. 13 UW-PLATTEVILLE (6-1, 3-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers dismantled UW-Eau Claire on the road, 43-8; The Titans got shut down at UW-La Crosse, 31-3
Last year — Oshkosh won, 31-10
Outlook — On paper, this game stands as the Pioneers’ toughest test remaining on the schedule. History has proven that two losses, even in the WIAC, could keep Platteville out of the postseason, so winning out is seen as necessary after the close loss to UW-Whitewater on Oct. 12. While the Titans may not be ranked like in recent years, they are still plenty dangerous and will be seeking a big bounce-back win after a rare ugly loss on the road last week. Oshkosh has been winning with defense, allowing only 269.3 yards per game to opposing offenses. The Titans are balanced on offense with no gaudy standout numbers, but their defense will be plenty busy against a Pioneer unit averaging 404 yards per contest and boasts one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Colin Schuetz (2,055 yards, 21 touchdowns, three interceptions).