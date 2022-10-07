CASCADE, Iowa — This game figured to be a challenge all along.
The absence of all-state running back Jack Menster made it that much more daunting.
Still, Cascade gave MFL/Mar-Mac everything it had on Friday night behind a revamped offensive playbook and an inspired overall effort. In the end it wasn’t enough, however, as the Class 1A District 4-leading Bulldogs wore down Cascade in the second half for a 33-20 victory on homecoming night at O’Meara Field.
“Of course our kids were gonna play hard,” Cascade coach Tim Frake said. “We have a lot of seniors out there who care and I thought they fought hard tonight. We knew we had to mix up our offense a little bit and we put some things in. At this point in the year, you’re going to have to do some different things anyway.”
Menster broke his collarbone late in the fourth quarter of last week’s win at Sumner-Fredericksburg after gaining more than 200 yards on the ground to put him at 975 for the season.
Will Hosch was solid at quarterback, completing 18 of 27 passes for 168 yards, a rushing score and two touchdown passes as the Cougars relied more prominently on his arm. The junior also gave his team some late first-half momentum with an interception.
“He’s had an excellent year,” Frake said. “He’s made a lot of good decisions. He’s still a high school kid who’s gonna make some mistakes, they’re not all going to be perfect, but he’s done so many good things for us this year.”
Carver Blietz-Bentien caught a 16-yard pass from Zach Driscoll to cap off an 11-play, 64-yard opening drive to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead at 6:15 of the first quarter.
The Cougars (4-3, 2-2) responded with a prolonged drive of their own, trekking 74 yards to tie the game at 6-6. Hosch lofted a perfect fade pass to Mason Otting in the corner of the end zone on the first play of the second quarter.
After a botched punt attempt from MFL, Cascade turned to a little trickery to pull ahead.
Otting connected with Ty Frasher 30 yards down the field on a halfback option to put the Cougars on the doorstep at the 2-yard line. Hosch plunged 2 yards on the next play to give the home team a 13-6 advantage.
Blietz-Bentien nabbed his second score minutes later to knot it up at 13-13.
Despite the depleted roster, the Cougars were able to contain the district leading Bulldogs (6-1, 4-0) to just the two first-half scores. A forced turnover on downs and a late second-quarter interception by Hosch gave the Cougars an opportunity to take a lead into the break.
“We probably should have been up a touchdown or two at halftime,” Frake said. “They executed when they had to, and we missed out on some opportunities.”
Cascade was hampered late in the first half when it failed to capitalize on Hosch’s interception that put them at MFL’s 25-yard line. The Cougars were plagued by the same fate in the third when drives sputtered on four straight plays from the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line and 39-yard line on consecutive possessions.
“We had a couple negative plays that really hurt us,” Frake said. “Their kids made the plays and did a good job.”
Zach Driscoll added a 2-yard run, Wyatt Powell a 46-yard scamper and Blietz-Bentien closed MFL’s scoring with a 1-yard fourth-quarter plunge.
Hosch connected with Luke Ruggeberg with 1:10 remaining for Cascade’s final score of the game.
