Jonny Muehring went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in Game 2 as the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team wasa able to salvage a split with Cedar Rapids Xavier on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Saints won the opener, 6-3, with the Mustangs taking the nightcap, 8-3.
In the second game, it was tied at 3-3 in the sixth when Brock Booth gave the Mustangs the lead with an RBI single. Muehring added another run with his double. Lane Wels earned the win with a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out four.
(Thursday’s games)
Cedar Falls 13-4, Dubuque Wahlert 3-14 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Ryan Brosius, Aaron Savary and Carson Cummer each had two hits and two RBIs, Savary homered, and Patrick Fitzgerald and Christian Prull chipped in two RBIs each as the Class 3A No. 6 Golden Eagles (20-7) earned a split of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader that had been postponed twice earlier in the season. In the opener, Jack Walsh and Fitzgerald had two hits each for Wahlert. Class 4A No. 7 Cedar Falls is also 20-7.
Cascade 10, Wilton 0 (5 innings) — At Cascade, Iowa: Cooper Hummel went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Tanner Simon contributed three hits, Cass Hoffman added two hits and Jack Menster and Justin Roling drove in two runs each for Class 2A No. 3 Cascade (16-3) in the River Valley Conference romp. D.J. Soper allowed three hits and struck out two in five innings for the win.
Maquoketa Valley 10-13, East Buchanan 5-2 — At Winthrop, Iowa: In the opener of the Tri-Rivers Conference twin bill, the Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the eighth after East Buchanan pushed across a run in the seventh to force extras. In the nightcap, Maquoketa Valley (14-5) scored eight in the sixth inning to end the game early.
Lisbon 13-15, Bellevue Marquette 3-0 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Lions (15-5) scored six runs in the sixth inning of the opener and had a 14-run fourth in the nightcap for a pair of Tri-Rivers Conference mercy rule wins. Marquette fell to 8-10.
Kee 12, Clayton Ridge 3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Class 1A No. 4 Kee scored nine times in the top of the seventh to improve to 29-2.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 7, Marion 6 — At Marion, Iowa: Sam McDonald hit a home run, Jolee Strohmeyer drove in two runs, and the Rams held off the Wolves. Meredith Gatto won in the circle for the Rams.
Mustangs split — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Lydia Ettema went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and won in the circle as Dubuque Hempstead beat Ottumwa, 7-4, at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson Classic. The Mustangs also lost to Bettendorf, 4-1.
