Chicago Steel team president Dan Lehv on Monday became the first two-time recipient of the United States Hockey League’s Dave Tyler Executive of the Year Award.
He previously won the award in 2012-13 while serving as president of the Clark Cup champion Dubuque Fighting Saints.
“I’m proud to accept this award which serves as a reflection of the efforts of our entire staff and the commitment and support of our owner,” Lehv said in a statement released by the league. “The progress we’ve made over the past five seasons both on and off the ice is truly remarkable and is the product of great teamwork and collaboration. The fact that my peers chose to honor me with this award is most gratifying.”
Lehv joined the Steel prior to the 2015-16 season, when Larry Robbins purchased the team. He has overseen the organization’s transformation into one of the elite programs in Junior hockey in North America.
The Steel has experienced a 47% increase in attendance and an increase of more than 100% in total revenues in Lehv’s tenure. They have increased attendance in each of the past four seasons.
On the ice, Chicago captured the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions this season. The Steel won the Clark Cup Playoffs in 2017.
Lehv serves on the USHL’s Board of Directors, the league’s executive committee, schedule committee and chairs the investment advisory committee.
The award honors Dave Tyler, whose leadership and dedication was key to the USHL and junior hockey in the United States. He served as president of the USHL from 1982-94 and his tenure with USA Hockey in leadership roles ran from 1975 to 2007.
FORMER SAINTS SCOUT HIRED BY BUFFALO SABRES
The Buffalo Sabres last week promoted former Dubuque scout Jeremiah Crowe to director of scouting under new general manager Kevyn Adams. Crowe, 34, has been with the team for three seasons as a pro scout and will oversee both the team’s amateur and pro scouts and shape the department in new and innovative ways.
“This is a unique opportunity knowing what’s been laid out by Kevyn’s vision,” Crowe said in a statement released by the team. “We’ve talked about it at length obviously between us, but it’s been put out there, as you know, with the buzzwords being analytics, video, and scouting.
“In most hockey circles, they’re brought up just like that: as separate entities or separate departments. But I think there’s an opportunity to create a more solid marriage as it pertains to your approach when it comes to evaluating players at all levels. There’s an enormous opportunity with that and I think that’s where the game’s heading.”
Crowe played at Clarkson University and worked with the Fighting Saints for two seasons beginning in 2013. His team staff resume includes three seasons at Buffalo State College and two with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.