Kirk MacDonald more than just dipped his toes in the United States Hockey League waters last week. He fully immersed himself in helping piece together the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints might look in the fall.
MacDonald, introduced last Monday as the Saints’ sixth head coach in the Tier I era, worked hand-in-hand with general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson at the team’s annual tryout camp. The camp took place Tuesday through Friday in suburban St. Louis due to renovations at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“It was a lot of fun sitting in the room with the hockey ops staff and discussing how we’re going to build a real team,” MacDonald said of discussions that included assistant coach Evan Dixon, team scouts, goalie consultant Peter Samargia and owner Brad Kwong. “You’re evaluating players, trying to figure out where guys are going to slot into roster spots. It was a lot more fun than figuring out immigration visas, which is what I normally do at this time of year.
“I was really impressed by the enthusiasm and how excited the guys are to play and work and get better. For me, it’s a big reason why I decided to take the job.”
As head coach of the minor-pro Reading Royals, the ECHL affiliate of the Phildelphia Flyers, MacDonald spent the bulk of the past four summers contacting free agents to fill out his roster. That included juggling a salary cap, a mountain of paperwork and trying to predict how the Flyers and their American Hockey League affiliate planned to construct their rosters.
A lot can happen between now and September, but Larsson typically has a pretty good idea what the Saints’ roster might look like after the USHL Draft and the team tryout camp. So, while MacDonald and his wife, Caroline, prepare to move to Dubuque in August, he will spent much of his time this summer watching video on his future players, as well as USHL opponents with returning head coaches.
“It’s important to evaluate the returning guys and the guys who will be in camp, so we can hit the ground running,” MacDonald said. “I also want to get a feel for how some of the other teams play, so we’re not going into a game in November not knowing what a team likes to do.
“Usually, my summer was 24/7 phone calls of trying to get players to sign and play in Reading. It’ll be nice to focus on hockey and administrative stuff and put together a game plan on how we want to do some things.”
Last week’s camp included nine players who saw time in Dubuque this season. That includes goalie Paxton Geisel; defensemen Max Burkholder, Lucas St. Louis and Fisher Scott; and forwards Max Montes, Shawn O’Donnell, Cole Helm, Mikey Burchill and Riley Stuart. Recent draft picks, affiliates list players and free agents were among the 150 hopefuls in St. Louis.
“The pace was really good between the higher-end guys, the returners and guys battling for spots on team,” MacDonald said. “The skill level was great. I loved their ability to make plays. It’s definitely exciting to think about what’s ahead in the fall.
“There’s a reason why some guys at the USHL level are going to be in the National Hockey League in two or three years, and it’s no different here in Dubuque. The most exciting part for me is to have the opportunity to work with some of these kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.