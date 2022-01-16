Carter Olson’s control of the offense is a thing of beauty.
Cuba City’s speedy senior guard was running the show at a high level on a big stage Saturday afternoon, and Dyersville Beckman struggled to keep pace.
Olson scored 15 points and dished out eight assists, while Max Lucey delivered a game-high 21 points as the Wisconsin Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans never trailed in a 69-51 victory over the Trailblazers at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic on the campus of Loras College.
“We came out with energy, played good defense and took a few charges right at the start,” said Olson, who averages 19.5 points and 4 assists per game this season. “Our bench brings us a lot of energy and we ran it pretty well up the floor. It was a lot of fun feeding off that energy.”
The Cubans improved to 11-1 on the season, and legendary coach Jerry Petitgoue inched closer to a landmark 1,000th career victory. Already the Wisconsin state record-holder for career wins, Petitgoue notched No. 995 on Saturday in his 51st season leading the program.
“I’m just happy for our kids,” said Petitgoue, 81. “I’ve been at Cuba 51 years and that’s a long time. These are different kids and I want them to bask in the glory. If 1,000 comes, fine, no big deal. It’s been 55 years as a coach and if you won 10 games a year that’s 550 wins and they’d say he’s done a hell of a job, you know what I mean?
“I’m more cognizant of it this year than ever, but I didn’t stay around for the wins. I could coach next year and I stay around because I like to coach. It’s not the wins. I want to see how perfect we can become on the floor.”
Padraig Gallagher led Beckman (8-3) with 19 points, and Logan Goedken battled through foul trouble to finish with 11.
“Cuba City’s got a great basketball team and a great basketball tradition,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “They’ve got players all over the floor and just like in the WaMaC, you’ve got to be ready to play for four quarters. Their kids battled through stuff that we could have done a better job battling through. That’s basketball sometimes.”
The game ironically started a bit slow, with both teams missing shots and committing turnovers. Lucey opened the scoring with a trey at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter, then added a baseline jumper before Olson snatched a steal and drove in for a layup for a hot 9-0 lead.
“I’ve always subscribed to the fact that a loss never helps you, but I really think the Mineral Point loss helped us,” Petitgoue said, referencing the Cubans’ only loss of the season to the Pointers last week. “It got us focused, especially on the defensive end of the court.”
Olson added a smooth jumper and Lucey drilled a pair of free throws to push the advantage to 16-6 at the end of the opening quarter. Lucey’s and-1 drive pushed the lead to 21-6 early in the second quarter, and then Olson’s trey and tremendous crossover drive made it 36-18 as the game approached halftime.
“My teammates are always in the right spot,” Olson said. “They know when to cut, so if I drive and bring some guys down, I know they can knock down those shots. They’re in the right spot at the right time.”
Lucey connected from downtown again to open the third quarter for a 45-22 lead. When the Blazers answered with an 8-2 run, Olson found his teammates in the right spot again to hold a 52-34 lead heading to the fourth.
“Against Point, we were up 16 at halftime so we just wanted there to be no letup in the second half,” Olson said. “Keep expanding that lead throughout the whole game.”
Aiden Wessels sank a trey to pull the Blazers within 52-37 with 6:40 to play, but Olson dished a sweet pass to Ian Hinderman for a basket in the paint as the Cubans never allowed Beckman to crawl back into striking distance.
“We’re sharing the ball so well right now,” Petitgoue said. “We’re a tough out right now. That’s a tough Dyersville Beckman team, and we kind of handled them.”
In the only game of the Classic to not feature TH area teams, Camanche improved to 11-1 with a 68-52 triumph over Wilton (9-3).