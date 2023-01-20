The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play their third and fourth consecutive Dupaco Cowbell Cup series games this weekend. Here is a capsule look at the games:
DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (12-14-4-2) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (15-12-1-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won three of the four meetings, but Des Moines blanked Dubuque, 4-0, in the last game Dec. 10. After tonight, the teams play each other two more times.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints appear to have shaken off a holiday slump with wins in each of their last three games, one over Eastern Conference second-place Green Bay and a two-game sweep of third-place Cedar Rapids. Dubuque still sits in sixth place in the East with 32 points, but it is two points behind Cedar Rapids and six behind Green Bay. James Reeder shares the USHL lead for game-winning goals by a rookie with three. He also ranks 13th in rookie scoring with 14 points and second in shooting percentage at 25.9% -- the fifth-best among all USHL skaters.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers have gone 4-5-1 over their last 10 to slide to seventh place in the Western Conference. They have a minus-20 goal differential.
Cowbell Cup standings: Dubuque leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a 7-2-0 record for 14 points, two ahead of Cedar Rapids at 5-3-2, after sweeping a home-and-home series from the RoughRiders last weekend. Waterloo sits in third at 5-5-0 for 10 points, and Des Moines ranks fourth at 2-4-3 for 7 points. Last weekend, Waterloo took a pair of games from Des Moines to solidify third place.
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (20-11-0-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints won the two meetings by identical 5-2 scores. After this weekend, the teams play four more times, twice at each city.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks made one of the biggest in-season trades of 2022-23 on Sunday when they landed Miko Matikka from Madison in exchange for Oliver Flynn and a pair of 2023 draft picks. Matikka, an Arizona Coyotes prospect, ranks fifth on the USHL scoring chart with 16 goals and 35 points in 28 games for the last-place Capitols ... Waterloo entered Friday night’s game against Chicago on a six-game winning streak
On NHL radar: NHL Central Scouting listed Saints forward Mikey Burchill at No. 120 among all North American skaters eligible for this summer’s draft. Defenseman Lucas St. Louis landed at No. 166.
Clear the List Night: The Saints will hold their annual Clear the List Night on Saturday. The promotion collects needed school supplies for classrooms in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque systems. A detailed list of items requested can be located at www.dubuquefightingsaints.com. Fans who donate items will be eligible for a $5 ticket voucher for a Saints home game.
Alumni report: Former Saints forward Seamus Malone served as the captain of the Western Conference in the ECHL All-Star Game earlier this week. Malone plays for the Indy Fuel, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks … Providence College freshman Philip Svedeback has been named to the Mike Richter Award watch list. The award honors the most outstanding goaltender in college hockey … St. Cloud State’s Jaxon Castor earned the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s goaltender of the week award on Jan. 10. He earned a win and an overtime loss against top-ranked Minnesota and posted a 0.96 goals against average and .962 save percentage in the series.
