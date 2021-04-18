Max Lyon wants another trip around the Big Ten, and another chance to accomplish even more goals.
Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, will return to Purdue for a fifth season next fall, utilizing a free year of eligibility to both extend his wrestling career for one more year and to add to his academic resume.
“It was (a) pretty easy (decision) for me, especially since most people go to college for wrestling for five years anyway,” Lyon said. “I had decided this probably February-ish. I went from looking for full-time jobs to instead looking for internships thinking that I’m going to come back because, I care about the team. I want to see it through and if I have another year to be on the team to compete, to wear the Purdue singlet, I’m going to do it.”
Lyon was a four-time state medalist and three-time state finalist at Western Dubuque, where he won consecutive 182-pound Iowa Class 3A state championships in 2016-17 and became the program’s first wrestler to win multiple titles.
He has qualified for the NCAA Division I championships the last three seasons, earning a career-best No. 16 seed at 184 pounds this past winter. He went 2-2 in what he described as an odd environment last month in St. Louis.
“It was weird. It was really weird for a national tournament, I’m not going to lie,” said Lyon, who finished the year 9-8 with three bonus-point wins. “Yeah, obviously I didn’t get what I wanted at the tournament, but not being able to really watch your teammates that much — kind of splitting it between groups, the extra waiting around — it was odd. I think they did the best they could. They were really disciplined with the whole COVID thing — and good for them — but it was just odd that I had to watch my teammates on TV instead of just being there. That sucked. It felt a little distanced or isolated.
“You know how it is, it’s just different when you’re there. It sucks that there weren’t any fans so not a lot of people got to experience the ‘there’ this year, but it’s better when you get to watch your teammates in person and really ride that rollercoaster. … It’s an individual sport, you’re out there alone, but you can definitely ride with your teammates’ energy.”
The season itself got off to a weird start. Lyon was forced to quarantine during the preseason after a teammate with whom he had had close contact tested positive for the coronavirus. So he shut it down for 14 days, testing negatively each day of his lockdown.
On the day he was set to finally return to practice, Lyon tested positive himself. He said he only felt tired for about a day, but the time off was a different matter. He was off the mat for about a month.
“It was hard getting the shape back and stuff, but it comes back quick. Especially since you’re used to training all the time,” he said. “It was definitely tough at the beginning of the season. Your lungs don’t come back quite as well as you want to because you really haven’t been training for a Big Ten season how you should.”
Lyon, an Industrial Management-Operations & Supply Management major, could walk with his undergraduate degree in May, but plans to add a human resources minor as he returns to Purdue for another year.
“The people who are going to be in college for six years, like, if they’re doing anything worth their salt they’re going to have so many extra tag-ons after their degree,” he said. “The thing is, if I had known I was going to be here five (years) I probably would have applied for like a three-plus-two program to do your undergrad in three years and do two years of Masters, but since I didn’t really know about this until really this spring, it was a little late to make those decisions.”
Lyon expects his days of competitive wrestling to end sometime after the 2022 D-I championships.
He plans to enter the workforce, gain on-the-job experience in manufacturing operations management before potentially returning to school for a Masters, possibly in data analytics or engineering.
“But first I really want to get that experience hands-on with the product, because I feel like that’s where it adds value for firms,” he said.
Wrestling will always be part of Lyon’s life, though. Still up in the air is whether that means helping out in a college wrestling room, joining a high school program as a volunteer coach or some other way of staying connected.
“Obviously it’s been such a big part of my life and it’s really helped shape me as a person. I’d love to continue to be around the sport,” he said. “I mean, either way, I’m going to stay close to the sport most of my life, I know that. It would be a waste not to. It would be a waste.”
And so he goes into his final season, and he’s determined not to waste that opportunity.
That internal fire surged after falling short in St. Louis.
“I started working right away, lets just put it that way,” he said.