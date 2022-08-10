The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will take a step back in time when they square off in the second Major League Baseball Game at the Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.
Major League Baseball on Monday unveiled the custom uniforms both teams will wear for Thursday’s game. Both teams will wear white jerseys, although the Reds have been designated as the home team.
In keeping with the Field of Dreams theme, the Reds’ uniforms were inspired by the World Series championship team of 1919, the year eight members of the White Sox conspired to throw the Fall Classic to the Reds. In author W.P. Kinsella’s novel “Shoeless Joe,” the original title for “Field of Dreams,” farmer Ray Kinsella creates a baseball field in his cornfield so the deceased members of the White Sox have a place to play.
The Reds uniforms are white with navy pinstripes and the club’s classic logo embroidered on the left chest. The cap is also white with navy pinstripes all around and a vintage red “C” in front.
“The biggest thing will be wearing the old-school uniforms,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said during a Zoom call with the media last week. “That brings a different aspect to our mentality of playing the game. You put on an old uniform, and it’s a different feeling to playing baseball.”
The Cubs uniforms will represent those worn during their NL Pennant-winning 1929 season. They feature a crème-colored base, navy striping around the sleeves and down the center of the jersey, and their logo of the era — a navy bear cub holding a bat encircled by the letter “C” — worn on the left chest. The Cubs will wear a matching navy cap featuring the vintage cubbie bear logo.
Reds six-time all-star first baseman Joey Votto and 2022 Cubs all-star outfielder Ian Happ have agreed to wear two-way microphones at points during the game. That will allow the players to join the FOX broadcast and engage in live conversations from the field with the broadcast team of Joe Buck and John Smoltz.
Similar to last year’s inaugural event, MLB will implement themes and clips from the movie into its presentation in the ballpark and on television.
EAGLE RIDGE HOSTS LEGENDS EVENT FOR CHARITY
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, in conjunction with Travel Dubuque and other sponsors, will hold a one-day golf tournament featuring some of sports’ greatest legends today. The Celebrity Dream Big Golf Tournament benefits the Field of Dreams Charity.
The five-person teams, consisting of four golfers and a “legend” captain, will compete on The General golf course set among 6,800 acres of The Galena Territory at Eagle Ridge.
The tournament legends include Hall of Famer and former White Sox player Frank “the Big Hurt” Thomas, who owns the Field of Dreams Movie Site and is founder of the Field of Big Dreams Charity. Other participants include former Chicago Bears star Dan Hampton, five-time MLB all-star George Foster, baseball Hall-of-Famer Fergie Jenkins, Ken Griffey Sr., Drew Storen, Jacque Jones, Davey Concepcion, Tim Raines, Bob Howry, Dan Evans, Carlos Zambrano and Kyle Farnsworth.
To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.eagleridge.com or call 815-776-5056.
MLB HONORS PATRIOTS
Major League Baseball invited 17 members of the USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team as GEICO’s Seats for Service honorees at Thursday’s game. They will also attend batting practice and meet members of the Cubs and Reds.
USA Patriots is a non-profit 501©(3) whose mission is to bring athletic and like-minded veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities, to inspire and motivate communities of people, to support children with physical challenges, and to operate as a vehicle that offers national opportunities for continued service to our country.
Net proceeds from the MLB at Field of Dreams auction will support the USA Patriots Kids Camp alumni program in the summer of 2023 and the full Kids Camp in 2024, both being held at the Field of Dreams. The auction will be hosted at FODAuction.com several days after the event.
MLB NETWORK ON SITE
MLB Network will broadcast its “Intentional Talk” and “MLB Tonight” programs live from the Field of Dreams today and Thursday. Stephen Nelson and Kevin Millar co-host “Intentional Talk” at 3 p.m., and Greg Amsinger and Harold Reynolds will follow at 4 p.m. with “MLB Tonight.”
Reporter Jon Morosi will contribute across MLB Network’s studio programming from Iowa throughout the week.
JOHN FOX COLLECTION ON DISPLAY AT LORAS
Loras College will host “From Dubuque to the Big Leagues: Selections from the John Fox Baseball Collection” throughout this week at the Miller Academic Resource Center. The display is open to the public from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. until Friday.
At noon today, former Telegraph Herald executive editor Brian Cooper will host a presentation entitled “Red Faber: Dubuque County’s Hall of Famer.” All events are free to the public.
