MLB uniforms

The throwback uniforms the Chicago Cubs (left) and Cincinnati Reds will wear at the Field of Dreams game on Thursday.

 Contributed

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will take a step back in time when they square off in the second Major League Baseball Game at the Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.

Major League Baseball on Monday unveiled the custom uniforms both teams will wear for Thursday’s game. Both teams will wear white jerseys, although the Reds have been designated as the home team.

