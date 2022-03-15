George Holesinger certainly left his mark on the Dubuque Hempstead boys swimming record board the last couple of winters.
So, the senior became a logical choice to front the annual all-city team.
Holesinger ended his stellar high school swimming career last month by re-breaking two school records and making four trips to the podium at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet in Iowa City. He finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle before helping the Mustangs to an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as Hempstead scored 89 team points to finish 11th as a team.
Holesinger earned automatic all-American honors with a 44.87 in the 100 freestyle and all-American consideration with a 1:39.32 in the 200. He led off the 200 free relay with Aiden Yaklich, Brandon Decker and Mitchell Konichek, who went 1:26.62, and anchored the 400 free relay with Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Yaklich and Decker, who swam 3:11.53.
Holesinger earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division in both of his individual events and second-team accolades in the two relays.
Here is an alphabetical look at the all-city selections:
Brandon Decker — A Western Dubuque sophomore, he swam the freestyle leg for Hempstead’s 200 medley relay team that went 1:38.40 to place 13th at state. He also swam the third leg on the 200 free relay that swam 1:26.62 and finished eighth and the third leg on the 400 free relay that finished seventh in 3:11.53. Individually, he placed 25th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.73. The MVC named him second-team in all three relays and honorable mention in the breaststroke.
Michael Rhett Gilbertson — A sophomore who attends Western Dubuque, he swam the backstroke leg for Hempstead’s 200 medley relay team that went 1:38.40 to place 13th at state. He took 29th with a 4:59.42 in the 500 freestyle, and led off the seventh-place 400 free relay that went 3:11.53. The MVC named him second-team in the 400 free relay and honorable mention in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Austin Hammel — The Hempstead freshman earned honorable mention all-MVC in the 100 butterfly.
Zack Heiar — The Dubuque Senior freshman made the B final in the 100 breaststroke and finished 13th in 1:50.30 at the state meet. He also placed 28th with a 2:02.18 in the 200 individual medley. Heiar made first-team all-MVC in the 100 breaststroke and second-team in the 200 IM.
Jarrett Herber — A sophomore at Dubuque Senior, he finished 30th at state in both of his events. Herber swam a 22.60 in the 50 freestyle and a 54.99 in the 100 butterfly. He earned second-team all-MVC in the 100 butterfly and honorable mention in the 50 freestyle.
Mitchell Konichek — A senior, he swam the breaststroke leg on Hempstead’s medley relay team that went 1:38.40 and finished 13th at state, and he anchored the eighth-place 200 free relay that went 1:26.62. He made the B final for the 100 breaststroke and placed 14th in 1:00.33. Konicheck earned second-team all-MVC in the medley relay, 200 free relay and breaststroke.
John Maloney — The sophomore swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay at the state qualifying meet to help Hempstead earn the 13th seed for the state meet. He landed second-team all-MVC honors in the medley relay and honorable mention in the backstroke.
Aiden Yaklich — A senior who attends Wahlert, he swam the butterfly leg on Hempstead’s 200 medley relay that finished 13th in 1:38.40. He made the B final in the 50 freestyle and took 16th in 22.12. Yaklich swam the second leg on the eighth-place 200 free relay that went 1:26.62 and the second leg on the seventh-place 400 free relay that went 3:11.53. The MVC named him second-team in the medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 400 free relay.