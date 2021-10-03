Things could not have gotten off to a worse start for Loras on Saturday.
Simpson scored just minutes into the game. Moments later, Duhawks starting quarterback Noah Sigwarth was sidelined for the remainder of the contest with an upper rib injury.
No reason to panic. The defense had them covered.
Literally.
After allowing that first score, Loras intercepted Simpson four times, had numerous big-time sacks, forced seven punts and grinded its way to a 21-13 homecoming victory at the Rock Bowl.
“It was awesome for us, we know we have a great defense,” said senior defensive back Jack Foley, who accounted for 10 solo tackles and two sacks on the day. “We play fast, physical, and aggressive. That’s what we preach — run, hit, make plays. That’s what we’re all about.”
Loras backup Devon Moore went just 7-for-21 through the air in the first half, but connected with Mani Brown on a 40-yard scoring pass at 3:18 of the first quarter to cap off a five-play, 72-yard drive.
Scott Talmadge, who had the game-winning kick last week, booted a 36-yard field goal at 9:17 of the second quarter to give the Duhawks (3-2, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) a 9-7 lead. He added a 29-yarder at 5:05 to extend it to 12-7.
Desmond Alexander’s 30-yard score gave the Storm a 13-12 lead 2 minutes later, but the Duhawk ‘D’ used an interception by Josh Rydberg and two drive-ending sacks by Josh Ogelsby and Brett McWilliams to keep Loras close.
The Duhawks’ defensive prowess carried over to the third quarter as they forced punts on the Storm’s first two possessions.
“The (defense) was just outstanding,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “Every week that’s what they do. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, we put a lot of hits on them and we wear them out. We fly around on defense and it’s really fun to watch them play.”
The momentum fueled Moore, as the quarterback found his groove on Loras’ third possession of the half. Moore completed 4 of 6 passes on the drive, capped by a 21-yard beauty to Hareson Willis for an 18-13 lead.
“Devon is always locked in during practice, he always knows what’s going on,” Helminiak said. “He made some good throws there at the end that got us some first downs and put us in possession to win the game.”
That was all the cushion the defense needed.
On consecutive plays, Jack Foley came up with a sack for an 8-yard loss, Sam Jones for a 7-yard loss, and Josh Rydberg’s interception capped off a suffocating defensive stand.
Joey Foley’s interception sealed the victory and put the final touches on a dominating defensive effort for the Duhawks.
After allowing 260 yards of total offense in the first half, Loras surrendered just 65 the rest of the way. Moore finished 18-for-38 with two touchdowns, while Cassville, Wis. native Ty Bausch had 105 yards rushing.
“We’re gonna celebrate this one tonight, but going into tomorrow, it moves right over to Wartburg,” Jack Foley said. “We have a great test going over there next week.”