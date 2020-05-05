News in your town

NFL: Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Fighting Saints take glimpse into future on opening day of USHL Draft

MLB: Trout, Cole top 65 to earn $100,000 per game

College notebook: NWCA honors former WD star with academic accolades

The menu: College athletes get cooking classes, grocery tips

Sports briefs: Former Athletics pitcher Keough dies at 64

Sports briefs: Source: MLB owners to discuss draft length next week

'Field of Dreams': Fathers & sons, phantoms and phenoms

Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom

USHL draft: Next 2 days key to Fighting Saints future

Hall of Famer Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician

Chiefs' Duvernay-Tardif putting medical degree to work

USHL: Fighting Saints to return up to 10 veterans next season

College notebook: Cornell promotes Wing to athletic director

Boys track & field: Senior's Wittman passes baton

More than the Score: TH seeking Scholar-Athlete nominations

Boys prep track & field: City season outlook

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

Postseason Playback: Wahlert boys win 1st of 5 state basketball titles in 1980

NBA: Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers' front office

Girls prep golf: Wahlert was loaded for title defense

Sports briefs: Hawkeyes present Backyard Calls with Gary Dolphin

University of Iowa president clarifies comments on football practice

Prep softball: Hempstead tabs former Senior coach Loeffelholz to lead program

Virus delays prison time for Hot Pockets heir, ex-CEO

USHL: Fan-favorite Millette looks to settle 'unfinished business' with Saints

Prep softball: Hempstead tabs former Senior coach to lead program

Sports briefs: NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver

NFL being deliberate, reasonable with plans

Little League World Series canceled for first time

Bunker Hill, Eagle Ridge to open today

College football: Local teams juggle uncertainty

Prep softball: SWAL once again would have been loaded with talent

Golf: Bunker Hill, Eagle Ridge to open Friday

NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days

Organizers cancel Grandview Gallop road race

Girls prep soccer: Southwest Wisconsin Conference season outlook

Sports in brief: NFL's Goodell reduces salary to $0