A dynamic point producer, three teammates and a set of twins.
It was quite an interesting first six picks of the United States Hockey League Draft for Dubuque Fighting Saints general manager Kalle Larsson on Monday. Dubuque selected 10 players from the 2004 birthyear in the Phase I portion of the draft, which includes many who will be placed on teams’ affiliates lists for the upcoming season.
Phase II begins at 1 p.m. today and includes all players eligible for Junior hockey next season. It lasts until every team has 45 players on its organizational depth chart.
“It went extremely well, and we ended up getting a few players we didn’t think would be available where we were picking,” Larsson said. “It wasn’t our plan to use three picks in a row on players from the same team, but they are all really good players and we’re excited to get them. We’re excited about this group.”
Here is a capsule look at Dubuque’s 10 selections on Monday:
Rieger Lorenz — The Saints selected the 6-foot-1, 165-pound center from Calgary, Alberta, in the first round, 14th overall. He tallied 37 goals, 72 points and 40 penalty minutes in 35 games for the Edge School Midget Prep team this season. He led his team in scoring, 23 points ahead of his next-closest teammate, and finished third overall in Canadian Sport School Hockey League scoring. Lorenz is committed to play at the University of Denver in 2022-23.
“I did quite a bit of research on Dubuque and I know it’s a great organization that’s been a great organization for a long time,” Lorenz said. “The coaches at Denver recommend Dubuque highly, so it’s exciting to be taken by a team with that kind of reputation.
“It’s an honor to be part of their organization. I like to play a 200-foot game, and I like to think I have a pretty good skill set around the net.”
Chase LaPinta — In the second round, 29th overall, Dubuque chose the 5-7, 151-pound right wing from Frisco, Texas. He scored 16 goals among his 21 points in 24 games for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad this season and tied for the team lead in points. He started Dubuque’s run on players from Dallas.
“Picking all three of us shows that Dubuque did its homework,” LaPinta said. “We didn’t get seen that much this year, but our team has a lot of guys who can play. The three of us are super excited to be drafted, and to be taken by the same team makes it even more special.”
Colby Woogk — The Saints stayed with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad for their next pick in the third round, 44th overall. The 5-11, 186-pound left defenseman from Fort Worth, Texas, contributed three goals, 11 points and 24 penalty minutes in 24 games this season. Woogk’s older sister, Tori, played NCAA Division I volleyball at Clemson for two seasons and at Rice for the past two years.
Paxton Geisel — In the fourth round, 59th overall, the Saints selected the 6-foot, 175-pound goalie from the Dallas Stars Elite 16U squad. The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native posted a 2.07 goals against average and .905 save percentage in 11 games.
Jake Sondreal — In the fifth round, 74th overall, Dubuque drafted the 5-9, 146-pound forward from Woodbury, Minn. He contributed 11 goals, 31 points and 10 penalty minutes in 25 games for traditional Minnesota high school powerhouse Cretin/Durham Hall this season.
Zach Sondreal — In the sixth round, 89th overall, the Saints selected Jake Sondreal’s twin brother. Zach, a 5-11, 161-pound defenseman, contributed four goals and 21 points in 22 games for Cretin/Durham Hall.
Mike DeAngelo — The Saints selected the 5-7, 140-pound left wing from Itasca, Ill., in the seventh round, 104th overall. He contributed five goals and 14 points in 14 games for the Chicago Mission 15s this season.
Fisher Scott — The 5-10, 141-pound defenseman from Centennial, Colo., went in the eighth round, 119th overall. He scored one goal among his seven points in 13 games with the Colorado Thunderbirds 15s this season.
James Shannon — Dubuque took the 5-10, 170-pound right wing from Greenwich, Conn., in the ninth round, 134th overall. He contributed six goals and 16 points in 31 games for the Brunswick School in Connecticut.
Brent Litchard — In the 10th and final round, the Saints selected the 5-7, 149-pound forward from Trenton, Mich., with the 149th overall pick. He contributed one goal and five points in 13 games for the Detroit Compuware 15 squad.