SAN DIEGO (9-2) at NORTHERN IOWA (8-4)

Kickoff — 1 p.m.

TV — ESPN3

Series record — First meeting

Facts & figures — Northern Iowa is making its 21st playoffs appearance and its fifth in the last six seasons. San Diego has won nine straight games and is a member of the Pioneer League, which includes Drake. Toreros QB Reid Sinnett is an Iowa native. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee is listed as the Panthers’ No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Schnee has run for 122 yards and a touchdown and has four receptions for minus-1 yard.

Telegraph Herald

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.