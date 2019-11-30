SAN DIEGO (9-2) at NORTHERN IOWA (8-4)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
TV — ESPN3
Series record — First meeting
Facts & figures — Northern Iowa is making its 21st playoffs appearance and its fifth in the last six seasons. San Diego has won nine straight games and is a member of the Pioneer League, which includes Drake. Toreros QB Reid Sinnett is an Iowa native. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee is listed as the Panthers’ No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Schnee has run for 122 yards and a touchdown and has four receptions for minus-1 yard.