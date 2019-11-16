No. 15 WISCONSIN (7-2, 4-2) at NEBRASKA (4-5, 2-4)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — Big Ten Network
Radio — WGLR-FM 97.7
Line — Wisconsin by 14 1/2
Series record — Wisconsin leads 9-4
Outlook — Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, Wisconsin has averaged 312.5 yards rushing in eight games against the Huskers and 235.1 in its 101 other games. ... Wisconsin has allowed two touchdowns while outscoring opponents, 179-26, in first halves.
No. 5 NORTHERN IOWA (7-3, 5-1) at No. 9 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (7-3, 4-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
TV — ESPN3
Last year — Northern Iowa won, 24-9
Series record — UNI leads, 31-21-2
Outlook — Northern Iowa makes its final road trip of the regular season and is 2-3 away from Cedar Falls, but has won its last two road contests. The Panthers have won four straight overall. ... UNI’s defense is third in the FCS in turnovers, 11th in total defense, 10th in scoring defense and 12th in sacks.
CLARKE (2-8, 2-2 HEART NORTH) AT GRAND VIEW (10-0, 4-0)
Kickoff — Noon in Des Moines
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — The Pride lost their home finale at Dalzell Field to William Penn, 34-6; The Vikings crushed Peru State at home, 60-0
Outlook — Clarke’s inaugural season is about to come to an end, and securing two victories is something the program can be proud of and use as momentum heading into next season. It’s bound to end on a down note, however, as the NAIA No. 4-ranked Vikings are steam-rolling opponents, outscoring their last three foes by a combined score of 175-10. Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen has been a bright spot for Clarke this season, leading the team with 412 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
LORAS (5-4, 4-3 A-R-C) AT WARTBURG (8-1, 6-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Waverly, Iowa
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks defeated Simpson at the Rock Bowl, 38-20; The Knights dropped their first game of the season at Central in OT, 57-56
Last year — Wartburg won, 56-14
Outlook — The Duhawks have won three straight games and last week’s win guarantees at least a .500 record for the program for the first time since 2010 as it continues moving in the right direction. History is not on their side to close the year with a win, however, as Loras hasn’t beaten the No. 19-ranked Knights since 2004. Loras linebacker Chris Miller leads the conference in tackles for loss with 15.5 and has 60 total tackles. The Duhawk ‘D’ will have to be tough to have a chance today against a Wartburg offense averaging 46 points per contest. Loras puts up 30 points per game offensively.
DUBUQUE (7-3, 5-2 A-R-C) AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (3-6, 1-6)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Lincoln, Neb.
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans held off Buena Vista at Chalmers Field, 26-12; The Prairie Wolves lost at Luther, 35-34
Last year — Dubuque won, 54-35
Outlook — The Spartans are still in the hunt for a conference championship today on the road in Lincoln, but need a lot of dominoes to fall into place. With a little help from Coe, Central and Wartburg, the Spartans could find themselves in a four-way tie for first place by the end of the day. Central and Wartburg losses, plus a Spartans win would create a four-way tie for the conference title, with Coe thrown into the mix (with a win over Central). If the Dutch beat the Kohawks they clinch the league title outright and automatic berth into the NCAA championships. If Central loses and Wartburg beats Loras, the title goes to the Knights. If a four-way tie for the league title does happen, it would be Wartburg receiving the playoff berth due to tiebreakers. Basically, all UD can do at this point is take care of business with a win and then cross their fingers for a wild card spot in the postseason field.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (7-2, 4-2 WIAC) AT UW-RIVER FALLS (1-8, 0-6)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in River Falls, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers cruised past UW-Stevens Point on Senior Day, 41-14; The Falcons lost at UW-Oshkosh, 41-20
Last year — Platteville won, 52-27
Outlook — This would be the definition of a trap game for the Pioneers in their regular-season finale. Still outside of the top 25 rankings, Platteville could be on the outside looking in for a chance at the postseason, but a slip-up today would for sure dash those hopes. Quarterback Colin Schuetz continues to be the catalyst for the Platteville offense, having thrown for 2,527 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s added three more scores rushing. Schuetz has been aided my wide receivers Tyler Knigge (774 yards, eight touchdowns) and Donald Allender (719 yards, nine TDs; three rushing TDs also). While the Falcons haven’t won since the season opener, they also haven’t been blown out against the toughest conference competition. River Falls could very well be a tough test as it looks to close a rough season on a high note.