CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sometimes defeat is a helpful reminder.
When West Delaware dropped the second set against Waverly-Shell Rock in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal match, it served as a useful reality check for the Hawks.
“It was a little bit of a reminder to stay relentless,” said West Delaware coach Brett Mather. “Our big focus is us. What we can do. Because that’s all we can control.”
Senior setter Macey Kleitsch finished with 37 assists and nine kills as the fifth-seeded Hawks rebounded for a four-set win over the No. 4 Go-Hawks — 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20 — at the U.S. Cellular Center.
West Delaware (40-6) advances to Thursday’s 4A semifinal, where it will face No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3). The Titans knocked out the Hawks in last year’s quarterfinal, so for West Delaware, the next match also serves as a chance at some redemption from 2018.
“Being relentless is a big thing we live by. Diving after everything we can. Try to make a play on everything,” said Kleitsch. “We obviously played Sergeant Bluff last year, so we’ll be looking to get a little bit of revenge. But, just focus on our side, keep playing relentless and have a good mindset.”
The Hawks came out rolling in the opener, quickly stealing momentum and finishing Set 1 at a pace that appeared to poise them for a sweep.
Behind the play of outside hitter Jaz Westmoreland, Waverly-Shell Rock (46-7) bounced back to even the match at a set apiece.
West Delaware re-gained control of the match in Set 3, and while the Go-Hawks rallied toward the end of the final frame, cutting their deficit to 21-19 on Haley Eckerman’s kill, a block by Kleitsch sided out for the Hawks, the start of a 4-1 run to close out the match.
A kill by freshman Alivia Schulte put Kleitsch back to the service line, Ava Hauser’s kill brought West Delaware to match point, and Kleitsch threaded the final ball to Kinley Kolbet for the game-winning spike.
“When we lost (Set 2) we came back with the right mindset and that’s a big focus of ours,” Hauser said. “We want to come back and show what we’re made of. What West Delaware Hawk volleyball is.”
Kolbet led the Hawks with 11 kills and Hauser finished with nine. Westmoreland finished with a match-high 22 kill for the Go-Hawks.
Thursday’s match is scheduled for noon. The winner will advance to Friday’s championship game at 12:15 p.m.