Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in the bareback riding event during the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. O’Connell won the Cheyenne Frontier Days bareback finals this weekend for the second year in a row.
Tim O’Connell returned to the pinnacle of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Tour with a stellar performance this weekend at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.
The 30-year-old native of Zwingle, Iowa, earned the $8,481 top prize in the bareback riding competition at the prestigious rodeo with a score of 88.5 points while riding Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Sozo. R.C. Landingham, of Hat Creek, Calif., placed second with a score of 87.5 to earn $6,425.
O’Connell tied for third with 84.5 points in the first performance of the Frontier Days, which ran July 23-31. He then qualified for the finals by tying for fourth place in the second semifinal with an 85.0 before winning the finals at Cheyenne for the second consecutive season.
O’Connell moved into the season points lead with 7,464.67 and holds a comfortable lead on Cole Reiner, of Buffalo, N.Y., who has 6,724.29 points. Landingham ranks third with 6,222.06 points.
So far this season, O’Connell has earned $112,119.82 in prize money. He has won the North American Championship Rodeo in Louisville, Ky.; the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo in Springfield, Mo.; the Woodward (Okla.) Elks Rodeo and the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Ariz.
The Maquoketa High School graduate finished sixth in the 2021 world standings while earning $192,908 and placed 12th at the National Finals Rodeo.
Last year, he won the Calgary (Alberta) Stampede; the Riggin’ Rally Xtreme Broncs in Weatherford, Texas; the High Desert Stampede in Redmond, Ore.; the San Angelo (Texas) Cinch Chute-Out; the Cherokee (Iowa) Chamber PRCA Rodeo; the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo in Nashville, Tenn.; the Stanley (Wis.) Rodeo; the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, Mont.; and the Cheyenne Frontier Days.
OLYMPIC TRIATHLETE HELPING CAMP COURAGEOUS EVENT
Hunter Kemper, a four-time Olympic triathlete, will lend a hand to the Camp Courageous Sprint Triathlon festivities this weekend in Monticello, Iowa.
The most-decorated triathlete in United States history will appear at the packet pickup from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Free Flight Bikes on Wolff Road in Dubuque, hold a swim clinic at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday morning and attend the sprint triathlon on Sunday morning.
Three local baseball players are representing the United States in the Latin America Baseball Classic, which began Wednesday and runs through Aug. 9 in the Dominican Republic.
Ryan Klostermann, who recently won a state championship with Western Dubuque High School, will compete at the 18U level. Xander Wiskus, who attends Dubuque Hempstead, will play at the 16U level, and Cole Reimer, a student at Mazzuchelli Middle School, will play at the 13U level.
All three learned of the opportunity from Mike Edmonds, who operates the K-Zone baseball training facility in Dubuque and has connections with the Americans’ coaching staff.
WEST DELAWARE DUO HONORED FOR ACADEMICS
West Delaware’s Kyle Cole and Blake DeMoss earned second-team academic all-state accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association this summer. The top 21 players who demonstrated outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics made the first team, and the next 23 landed on the second team.
Players had to be nominated by their coaches.
SENIOR INTERVIEWING FOR BASEBALL OPENING
Dubuque Senior activities director Brent Cook said he began interviewing candidates for the vacant varsity baseball coaching position on Wednesday. Andrew Reese, who posted a 61-103-2 record in five seasons, stepped down at the conclusion of the season to spend more time with family.
