National Finals Rodeo

Tim O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa, competes in the bareback riding event during the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. O’Connell won the Cheyenne Frontier Days bareback finals this weekend for the second year in a row.

 John Locher/The Associated Press

Tim O’Connell returned to the pinnacle of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Tour with a stellar performance this weekend at the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

The 30-year-old native of Zwingle, Iowa, earned the $8,481 top prize in the bareback riding competition at the prestigious rodeo with a score of 88.5 points while riding Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics’ Sozo. R.C. Landingham, of Hat Creek, Calif., placed second with a score of 87.5 to earn $6,425.

