Dubuque native and former U.S. Olympian Kayla Banwarth posted a 29-39 record in three seasons as head coach at the University of Mississippi. Banwarth and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday night.

 University of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — A former Dubuque Wahlert standout is no longer the coach of the volleyball team at the University of Mississippi.

The announcement came one week after Kayla Banwarth was placed on leave and her program was placed under administrative review. The school did not comment specifically on what prompted that move, though the review was not believed to be performance-based.

