The Telegraph Herald sports department is in the process of collecting nominations for our annual Scholar-Athlete Teams, which will run later this month.
The honor teams have become a popular staple in our summer lineup and probably the largest-scale project we tackle each year. This feature has actually gotten so big that we split it in two beginning in 2019 — the boys Scholar-Athlete Team runs one weekend, and the girls run the following weekend (or vice versa).
Nominations were due May 20, and we tentatively plan to announce the teams in late June and early July.
The criteria for the Scholar-Athlete Teams are: recently graduated seniors who earned two or more varsity letters or earned academic all-conference and carried GPAs of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Candidates must be nominated by their school’s administration.
Other consideration for the Scholar-Athlete Team will be given to class rank, academic honors, sports and years participated, number of letters earned, scholarships earned, extracurricular activities, and community activities.
We prefer to have final grade point averages for the seniors, so we will be flexible in working with school administrators who turn them in after the deadline.
Our goal is to have all qualifying student-athletes recognized, and we want to have representation of all schools in our area.
HURST RETURNING TO AREA FOR LUCAS OIL EVENT
Dubuque native Jeremiah Hurst will return to his home area when the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models run at Maquoketa Speedway on Thursday night. Hurst, who captured the MLRA title in his rookie season, is a two-time Late Model champion at the Jackson County short track.
The Maquoketa MLRA race is the start of a three-night northern swing for the traveling series. It will run in Wisconsin on Friday and in Minnesota on Saturday.
This will be the third time MLRA has visited the Maquoketa track. Chris Simpson edged out Bobby Pierce last year. Travis Dickes scored his only MLRA victory at Maquoketa, in 2014.
Joining the Super Late Models will be Modifieds racing for a $1,000 top prize, SportMods competing for $500-to-win, and 4-Stocks. The added attraction will be the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club vintage late models. There is no entry fee for support classes.
Grandstand tickets are $20 for adults, and $17 for teens and seniors. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
For more information, visit drttrakracing.com, the DRT TRAK Racing Inc. Facebook page, or call 563-652-5302.
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR IOWA GAMES
Registration for the 2021 Summer Iowa Games opened on April 1 under a three-tiered deadline system that encourages athletes to enter early to save on participation fees.
After postponing the games last summer, the Iowa Sports Foundation has created coronavirus protocol to keep participants safe during the competitions.
The games are scheduled for July 10-11, July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 (main weekend) at sites mostly around central Iowa.
For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.