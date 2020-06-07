BELLEVUE, Iowa — Andy Seabrooke’s offensive drought in the Louis F. Jess Tournament came to an end at the perfect time for the Farley semi-pro baseball team.
After going hitless in the semifinal game and his first four plate appearances of the championship game, Seabrooke delivered a tie-breaking two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning late Friday night. His slicing drive the opposite way into the left-centerfield gap at Cole Park snapped a 5-5 tie and lifted the Hawks to an 8-5 victory over Zwingle in a game that ended just before midnight.
“I was kind of struggling earlier in this game and didn’t have any hits in the last game, so it felt really, really good to come through in that situation,” Seabrooke said. “You have to give Zwingle a lot of credit. They played a tough game, a clean game. They played really well defensively and they put pressure on our defense.
“It means a lot to win this tournament, because, for the most part, we had our regular lineup. To beat teams that brought in quality (NCAA) Division I players feels pretty good, because it shows we can compete with them. This is just a small taste of what we’re going to see all summer and how competitive every tournament is going to be.”
In the first semi-pro tournament of a season that started roughly a month late because of the coronavirus pandemic, Farley continued the success it enjoyed last summer. The Hawks won their own tournament, as well as the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League’s preseason and post-season tournaments and the Prairie League playoffs a year ago.
Farley turned around 12 hours after winning in Bellevue to open its own tournament against Holy Cross on Saturday. And, if the last week in Bellevue serves as any indication, there will be a major influx of talent in the local semi-pro circuits all summer.
With most summer collegiate leagues either canceled or delayed by more than a month, many Division I players have been looking for opportunities. Prairie League and EIHL teams benefited in Bellevue.
“You’re not going to be able to predict some of the lineups you face every night, and the talent’s going to be better,” Farley manager Paul Scherrmann said. “The Division I guys aren’t playing anywhere, and they know this level of baseball is extremely competitive. So, winning any tournament this summer is going to be a pretty good achievement.
“We learned tonight how prepared you’re going to have to be to win this summer. Zwingle was psyched up and ready to go, and we weren’t quite ready ourselves. Fortunately, we were able to find a way to scratch out a win.”
Zwingle jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, after tournament MVP Isaac Evans and David Janes singled. Evans, who led the tournament in hits, scored the first run of the game when Travis Lyons grounded into a double play.
But the Hawks responded in the bottom half. Matt Scherrmann led off with a single and came around to score on a throwing error, and Parker Ridge walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Two innings later, Ridge gave Farley a 5-1 cushion with a line-drive home run to left field after Scherrmann singled and Calvin Harris drew a walk.
“Zwingle has an excellent team. They came out swinging and battled us hard for the whole nine innings,” Ridge said. “Fortunately, we had some gutsy performances and we figured it out at the end.
“With everything that’s going on in the world, tournaments are going to be a lot more competitive this summer, and it showed here in Bellevue. There are going to be some really stacked teams. But I’m looking forward to it. And it’s going to make winning these tournaments even more special.”
Zwingle began to claw back in the top of the fourth. Maguire Fitzgerald singled, Trey Hunt walked, and both runners moved up on Andy Wurster’s sacrifice bunt. Fitzgerald scored when Evans reached on an error, Hunt came across on an errant pickoff attempt, and Evans scored on Travis Lyons’ infield single.
The Suns tied the game two innings later. Wurster led off with a walk, and Evans’ double to the gap made it 5-5.
Farley snapped the tie with its three-run bottom of the eighth. Scherrmann led off with a walk, Ridge drew a one-out walk, and both runners scored on Seabrooke’s double. Seabrooke added an insurance run when he scored on a wild pitch.