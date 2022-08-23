Nick Pate, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., outlasted a field of 156 bowlers this weekend to win the Greater Iowa Bowling Association’s 11thFrame.com Open for the second time.
The 27-year-old right-hander rolled a 270 in the championship final to defeat Chad Maas, of Waukesha, Wis., by 50 pins on Sunday afternoon at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Pate, a Professional Bowlers Association member since 2018, went spare-strike-spare in his first three frames of the final before rattling off the final nine strikes to pull away from Maas and claim the top prize of $2,800.
Tony Oliva, of Caledonia, Minn., defeated Craig Keith, of Bloomingdale, Ill., by a 239-174 count to open the stepladder finals. Oliva followed with a 188-172 victory over Matt Gasn, of Montgomery, Ill., before dropping a 269-215 decision to Maas in the semifinal round.
Pate landed the top seed for the five-man stepladder final with a 233 average in qualifying and overtook Maas for the honor in the final game of the preliminary round.
The 48-man qualifying round earlier on Sunday took on a unique format, featuring 12 games for each bowler beginning at 9 a.m. The bowler with the highest count in each game received 48 bonus pins, the second-highest received 47 and so on down to one pin for the final spot.
The format rewards the consistently solid bowler and not the one who may bowl the right opponent at the right time in head-to-head competition. As a bonus, all 48 bowlers had a chance to bowl all 12 games instead of some being knocked out early.
WAHLERT WINS MVC SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Dubuque Wahlert won its second Mississippi Valley Conference’s Cliff Brees Sportsmanship Award of the 2021-22 school year by taking the Mississippi Division honor for the spring and summer sports season. The Golden Eagles also won the award during the fall sports season.
The spring and summer awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball. Waterloo West won the award in the Valley Division.
The league initiated its sportsmanship award in 1990. Wahlert has won the award 19 times — eight in the fall, six in the spring/summer and five in the winter.
ALTHOFF MEMORIAL GAME SATURDAY
The 21st Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at McAleece Sports Complex.
The fee is $30 for Dubuque Senior graduates to play in the game and admission is $5 for fans, and proceeds will fund a scholarship for a Dubuque Senior baseball player.
Althoff was a 1997 graduate of Senior who played on the 1996 Mississippi Valley Conference championship baseball team. Following his untimely death in July of 2002, former coach Mike Fleming organized a memorial alumni softball game to celebrate his life as he celebrated life—on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game, and love of family and friends will always be remembered.
Tim O’Connell, a Zwingle, Iowa, native and Maquoketa High School graduate, won the bareback riding competition at the Caldwell (Idaho) Rodeo on Saturday night. O’Connell scored 170.5 points and earned $4,712 for his performance.
O’Connell currently leads the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association points standings with 7,662.05. Cole Reiner, of Buffalo, Wyo., ranks second with 7,507.35 points, while R.C. Landingham, of Hat Creek, Calif., sits in third with 6,729.13 points.
