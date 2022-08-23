Nick Pate, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., outlasted a field of 156 bowlers this weekend to win the Greater Iowa Bowling Association’s 11thFrame.com Open for the second time.

The 27-year-old right-hander rolled a 270 in the championship final to defeat Chad Maas, of Waukesha, Wis., by 50 pins on Sunday afternoon at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Pate, a Professional Bowlers Association member since 2018, went spare-strike-spare in his first three frames of the final before rattling off the final nine strikes to pull away from Maas and claim the top prize of $2,800.

